Elections 2021: DA municipalities are islands of excellence in an ocean of incompetence - Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen launched the party's manifesto on Saturday.

Steenhuisen pointed out that the top five municipalities were all run by the DA.

The manifesto focuses on water provision, electricity provision, crime and safety, and fostering economic growth.



DA municipalities are small islands of excellence in an ocean of incompetence.

These were the words of DA leader John Steenhuisen while launching his party's manifesto for the local government elections - focusing on the achievements of the DA in governance.

During the launch, which was virtual, Steenhuisen said the party's manifesto was a "blueprint for a local government that works" and said he knew how bad things were in many municipalities as he had crisscrossed the country on the campaign trail in recent months.



"Ours is a country where the collapse of local government is so widespread that it is no longer even feasible to place these non-functioning municipalities under administration as there are simply too many of them," he said.

"Ours is a country where, bit by bit, ordinary citizens, businesses and civic organisations have had to start taking over the responsibilities of their failed local governments."

Steenhuisen also said small towns were becoming economic ghost towns and that the people and businesses there left with an impossible decision.

"Stay there, unemployed, desperately poor and with almost no prospect of finding a job, or leave the place you call home and your family in search of an equally uncertain future in a strange city."

"Those cannot be the only two options. We cannot accept the demise of all these local economies as an inevitable fate. These are things that can be changed - things that are worth fighting for."

"But, fellow South Africans, ours is also a country where small islands of excellence still exist in this sea of local government failure and neglect.

"And here I'm talking about municipalities run by the DA. Whether it's a town like Stellenbosch, Swellendam or Mossel Bay in the Western Cape; whether it's Kouga in the Eastern Cape or Midvaal in Gauteng, the contrast between these municipalities and those run by the ANC is staggering."

He said the DA governed less than 10% of South Africa's municipalities, but the top five performing municipalities were all DA-run and that there were a number of reasons for that.

"For starters, our party is obsessed with doing the basics well - streamlining and correcting our systems until they are efficient and entirely focused on solving the problem, whether this problem is collecting refuse, filling potholes, managing housing lists or keeping people safe.

We also believe in employing only fit-for-purpose individuals to government, and then demanding accountability from them. Because this is the only way to build a capable state.





He said the DA had zero-tolerance for corruption and an "obsession" to reduce any unauthorised or irregular expenditure.

"In other words, to spend every cent of public money in the most efficient manner and where it makes the most impact," Steenhuisen said.

"We believe in harnessing the power of the whole of society to tackle our challenges. We don't see government as an all-powerful entity dispensing its mercy, its gifts and its jobs to the people."

He said government could not create all the jobs needed, but it could play an enabling role by putting in place systems and support legislation for businesses to flourish.

"And it can offer individuals opportunities which they must then grasp in order to live a life of value.

But most importantly, in the DA, we never forget why we do what we do. We don't forget our oath of office and we never lose sight of the fact that the DA serves the people, not the other way round.





"None of these things is rocket science. They are just the basic principles of good governance. But they are also the very things that set DA governments apart.

"When you apply these principles to local government, along with a clear, long-term vision for a town or city, you get what we call the DA difference," Steenhuisen said.

"You will see that we have divided this document up into a number of sections which deal with the main functions of a local government. Each of these functions is critical if you want a municipality to work."

The manifesto focused on issues like water provision, electricity provision, crime and safety, and fostering economic growth. Steenhuisen mentioned examples of how DA municipalities implemented measures on these and how it intended to do so after the elections.