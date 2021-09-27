Elections 2021: De Lille takes aim at the DA over affordable housing in Cape Town's CBD

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille is on the warpath, accusing the DA of being nothing more than "blue liars".

De Lille visited several sites in Cape Town 's CBD on Monday which she claimed the City is overlooking for affordable housing.

The DA's Cape Town mayoral candidate, Geordin Hill-Lewis, in return, accused her of trapping Capetonians in homelessness.

The acrimonious relationship between the DA and GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has taken a turn for the worse.



This after De Lille called her former party blue liars while challenging them to stop playing politics with housing.

Her comments come after a week of mudslinging during which the DA urged her, as public works minister, to release the Acacia Park parliamentary village in Cape Town for affordable housing.

On Monday, De Lille along with the party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Brett Herron, embarked on a drive to show Capetonians which tracks of land in the city centre can be used for affordable housing that has been stopped by the City of Cape Town.



She visited two sites in the city, one in Roeland Street and the other at the unfinished bridge in Foreshore.

De Lille said the sites were identified when she was still serving as mayor of Cape Town but subsequently after her resignation, her plans for development were scrapped.

"The current DA government is using the excuse that they are not able to build affordable housing in well-located areas because they are waiting for land to be released by national government. This is the big blue lie we are exposing."

Regarding the release of Acacia Park, she said it was this convoluted proposal, by DA mayoral candidate for Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, which illustrated that the party was not serious about housing.

"These are the kind of cruel and immature games that comes with a lack of experience. The DA has 84 Members of Parliament - 60 of whom are allocated a home in one of the parliamentary villages. So far, it's only Mr Hill-Lewis who requested his lease be terminated - but he in any event lives in Cape Town," De Lille added.

Herron, who previously served as mayoral committee member for transport, said the DA had been in government for far too long.

"There is no shortage of land for well-located affordable housing in the City of Cape Town. A government that is serious about implementing affordable housing would get on with it, using land already in their custody instead of lying that they are waiting for national government to release land," he added.

Ahead of De Lille's visit on Monday morning, Hill-Lewis released the results of detailed research and modelling work the DA has undertaken to address the housing shortage in Cape Town.

He said it showed Acacia Park was 72 times bigger than the 10 hectares of City-owned sites.

"As the minister of public works in the ANC government, De Lille surely knows all of this. Her refusal to release these mega properties for housing thus raises the question of whether she is deliberately trapping Capetonians in homelessness and a housing shortage for purely political purposes."