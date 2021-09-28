Elections 2021: Demolish Cape Town Stadium and use it for affordable housing - Patriotic Alliance

The Patriotic Alliance wants golf courses and stadiums in the Mother City to be used for housing.

Party president Gayton McKenzie said Cape Town has become unsustainable.

The party has lured former DA, ANC and Land Party members to join its ranks.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) wants Cape Town Stadium, as well as golf courses in the city, to be demolished and used for affordable housing.

The PA has lured several former DA, ANC and Land Party members to join its ranks.

The party's founder and president, Gayton McKenzie, is taking the upcoming elections seriously. He is adamant that, this time around, they will get the votes to get into power in several municipalities. Addressing a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday, McKenzie said the city has become unsustainable.

He said:

Nobody even uses the stadium, and we have other stadiums for games. We need to use Cape Town Stadium for houses for our people. People are living like dogs in kennels... how can anyone not see that there is something wrong with the current government?

"If there is no land, then we should use the golf courses for our people. I say to hell with golf courses."

Among the newcomers to the PA is former ANC councillor and community activist, Loyiso Nkohla.

Nkohla, who was dubbed a "poo thrower", following his unconventional poo protests, which saw community members dumping the contents of portable toilets at key landmarks, including Cape Town International Airport, is making a political comeback.

"The DA has dumped so many people and the ANC did not value me. The ANC has made so many promises. The PA is an organisation formed by activists," Nkohla said.

McKenzie stressed that, unlike other parties, the PA was not funded by investors, but out of the pockets of their own members.

Taking a swipe at the DA for electing Geordin Hill-Lewis to stand as the party's Cape Town mayoral candidate, McKenzie said: "How can they choose someone who hasn't been in council? They are saying that no other race is doing a capable job in their eyes, only a white man. The DA removed a coloured man [Dan Plato] for a white man."

The PA announced Marvin Sampson, from Mitchells Plain, as its mayoral candidate. Sampson previously told News 24 that issues, like crime and unemployment, will be a top priority for him.

The PA was formed in 2013 by McKenzie, a convicted bank robber-turned-politician, and controversial businessman and socialite, Kenny Kunene.

