From basic services to potholes - how your vote impacts municipal matters

In the upcoming municipal elections, you will not be voting for Cyril Ramaphosa, John Steenhuisen, Julius Malema or even Patricia de Lille - your vote will be for a local candidate.

The local candidate, who you elect, will represent your interests in municipal matters - from the repairing of potholes to providing infrastructure and basic services, such as water.

Municipal elections allow citizens to vote for a party and a ward councillor, who will take up a seat at municipal level, as opposed to national and provincial elections, where voters elect a party for seats in the national or provincial legislature.

On election day, those living in metropolitan areas, like Cape Town and Johannesburg, will receive two ballots - one to elect a ward councillor and one for a party.

People living in a local council, with wards, receive three ballots - one for a ward councillor for the local council, another for a party for the local council, and a third for a party for the district council.

Representatives

Ward councillors are the representatives of a ward who are elected to council, and report back to their constituency on matters affecting them.

According to the City of Cape Town, ward councillors need to be in touch with the people they represent, to "respond to what is happening in [that] community", and to allocate funding for ward projects.

Elected every five years, ward councillors can run as independent candidates or as representatives of a party.

The elected official then represents the residents in their ward, regardless of political affiliation, and their performance is assessed through the office of the Speaker.

The salary package, which comes with being a councillor, is nothing to sniff at: in the City, councillors currently earn up to R525 904 per annum.

Western Cape local government department spokesperson, Rowena van Wyk, explained that a ward councillor's salary varies, based on the grade of the municipality.

Their remuneration is regulated by the Determination of Upper Limits of Salaries, Allowances and Benefits of Different Members of Municipal Councils - or the Upper Limits Notice - which was published by the minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs in April 2020.

She said:

The grading of a municipality is determined by a formula whereby a municipality gets allocated points for total municipal income and total population. Based on the total sum of points, a municipality is then graded accordingly.

"Using the grading, the notice, as published by the national minister, then determines the annual total remuneration packages of part-time councillors and full-time councillors, depending on their office-bearer positions and generally as councillors.



"The 'take home' salaries are furthermore distinctive, based on the manner by which each respective councillor structures their total remuneration package - for example, their contributions toward pension, provident, a retirement annuity fund or medical aid scheme."

Eligible

The variances are furthermore precipitated if a councillor from a local council gets appointed as a representative to a district council, where they will be remunerated as per the provisions of the Upper Limits Notice, she said.

Anyone eligible to vote is qualified to be a councillor, according to the Constitution.

However, people convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than a year behind bars without the option of a fine, declared of unsound mind by a court, declared an unrehabilitated insolvent or employed by any sphere of government are barred.

According to the Municipal Systems Act, councillors are elected to ensure that municipalities have structured mechanisms of accountability to local communities, and to meet the priority needs by providing services equitably, effectively and sustainably within municipal means.

"In fulfilling this role, councillors must be accountable to local communities and report back at least quarterly to constituencies on council matters, including the performance of the municipality in terms of established indicators," the Act reads.

The Code of Conduct dictates that councillors perform their functions of office in good faith, honestly, in a transparent manner, acts in the best interests of the municipality by not compromising its credibility and integrity, and attends each meeting of the municipal council and committee of which that councillor is a member.

A fine may be imposed for not attending a meeting, without a leave of absence being granted or failing to remain in attendance. And those absent from three or more consecutive meetings of council or a committee face removal from office.

