Elections 2021: Glitches at polling stations as voting begins

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
The first day of the local government elections special vote had a slow but steady start.
Deaan Vivier
  • There were several glitches that the Electoral Commission of SA had to deal with when the municipal elections kicked off.
  • Some voting stations ran out of ballot papers and others didn't have indelible ink.
  • There are protests in Chiawelo, Soweto, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to vote.

As voting kicked off in the municipal elections in South Africa, some voting stations ran out of ballot papers, while others opened late and a few had no indelible ink.

LIVE | Elections 2021: Voters across SA head to ballot boxes as voting stations open

South Africans took took to social media to express their frustrations.

In Chiawelo, Soweto, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to vote, disgruntled community members vandalised traffic lights and protested against a lack of service delivery. Ramaphosa is scheduled to vote at Hitekani Primary School.

The voting station at Norwood Primary School in Johannesburg ran out of ballot papers - just an hour after it opened.  

In Limpopo, there was no indelible ink in three areas.  

 

During a media briefing on Friday, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) stressed that it would enforce Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and mask-wearing. But a voter in Cape Town complained that this was not the case.  

 

In response, the commission said: "The IEC is aware of challenges in certain polling stations and all issues are receiving our attention. Making certain that South Africans exercise their democratic right, safely and with as little disruption as possible remains our top priority.

Voting stations opened at 07:00 and are scheduled to close at 21:00

The commission is expected to give an update on voting at 13:00.

