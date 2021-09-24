38m ago

Elections 2021: GOOD party members on a mission to get back into governance in Cape Town

Marvin Charles
Good's Cape Town mayoral hopeful Brett Herron unveils his plans for the Mother City.
Good's Cape Town mayoral hopeful Brett Herron unveils his plans for the Mother City.
Marvin Charles
  • The GOOD party's Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron unveiled his plans for the Mother City on Thursday evening.
  • The issue of housing led to a bitter fallout between the DA and former DA members Herron and Patricia de Lille.
  • Some disgruntled members of the DA, including Shaun August and Suzette Little, have joined GOOD.

Political party GOOD is on a mission to cause a stink ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

The party's Cape Town mayoral candidate Brett Herron unveiled his plans for the Mother City on Thursday evening should the party come into power.  

Herron said housing was the biggest stumbling block facing the city.

"Over the last few years, I've watched our city turn into something that is barely recognisable from the moral foundations on which it was built," he said.

He said it cannot be a just city while extravagant wealth was so starkly juxtaposed by crowded, neglected informal settlements and the shameful scar of homelessness.

"We will use the South African housing programme as the starting point, using the data available in the waiting list to inform where housing is built and what housing is built. We will build for those who have been waiting the longest, in their communities or close to them," he said.

The issue of housing led to a bitter fallout between the DA and former DA members Patricia de Lille and Herron, who accused the DA of blocking social housing projects in the inner city.

"We will undo the effects of apartheid and achieve spatial justice," Herron, who has been advocating for spatial justice for years, said

 

Herron's plans include building more shelters for the homeless, investing heavily in building new infrastructure and creating jobs. He also said tariffs and charges must be justifiable, fair and transparent.

Earlier this week, the DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis promised that under his leadership the party will accelerate plans for affordable housing.

Herron said: "I don't believe the DA when they say they're going to start doing anything with regards to affordable housing because they stopped our plans back in 2017."

Following a spat with the DA, De Lille formed GOOD in December 2018 and contested the national elections in 2019 and the party scored two seats in Parliament and one seat in the provincial legislature.

Some disgruntled members of the DA, including Shaun August and Suzette Little, have joined GOOD.

Little said she was looking forward to returning to the city council.

"I believe we need change. I am very excited to go back, and I believe we are going back. When I go back, it will be a great pleasure to change things and have Brett as our mayor," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
