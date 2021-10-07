20m ago

Elections 2021: Hill-Lewis wants to free Cape Town from Eskom and load shedding - here's his plan

Jan Gerber
Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Misheck Makora
  • DA mayoral candidate for Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis has pledged to free the city from Eskom's load shedding.
  • His plan hinges on the City procuring electricity directly from independent power producers.
  • It is part of the DA's larger project of devolving functions from national government to municipalities.

Load shedding is "the single most urgent crisis facing the economy" says DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis who has a plan to free Cape Town from the "dying dinosaur" that is Eskom.

At a campaign event on the solar-panelled rooftop of the Sable Square shopping centre in Century City, Cape Town on Thursday, Hill-Lewis laid out his campaign pledge to end load shedding. 

"Load shedding is the single most urgent crisis faced by our country and city, and Capetonians dare never accept load shedding as normal. The inability of a society to provide enough electricity is completely abnormal in the year 2021. And the costs are simply too high to bear for a country with 75% youth unemployment," said Hill-Lewis.

READ | Elections 2021: DA defends posters placed in Phoenix telling residents 'The ANC called you racists'

He said during the last round of load shedding in June this year, South Africa lost R500 million per stage, per day.

"In just two weeks, R25 billion in value was wiped from the South African economy. Multiply this figure at least thirteen times over and add the hundreds of billions wasted on trying to keep the dying dinosaur called Eskom on life support, and one quickly sees that the collapse of Eskom has likely stolen just as much from South Africa as state capture."

DA supporters in Cape Town during the party's recent campaigning.
DA supporters in Cape Town during the party's recent campaigning.

"We are ready to prove to the people of this city - and to the rest of the country - that load shedding is not some fact of life that we must just quietly accept. Instead, it is time for us to stand up and protect our city from the failure of Eskom."

Hill-Lewis noted that the City already managed to reduce the effects of load shedding when Eskom turned off the lights, but he wants to go further. 

He said albeit 13 years too late, the ANC national government amended the Electricity Regulation Act to enable municipalities to procure electricity directly from independent private producers.

READ | Twisting Mantashe's arm: Operation Vulindlela drove raising embedded energy threshold to 100MW

"Recent amendments they were forced to make have also enabled private companies to install up to 100 megawatts of electricity without the need to obtain a licence," Hill-Lewis said.

"These amendments have opened the door for well-run municipalities like DA-led Cape Town to work with the private sector to end load shedding by reducing our dependence on Eskom.

"The door is now wide open. And the DA in Cape Town intends to kick down that door to demonstrate what a future without Eskom and ANC central control looks like."

Hill-Lewis has a seven-point plan to end load shedding in Cape Town:
  • Break the Eskom monopoly by procuring electricity directly from Independent Power Producers;
  • Invest in the Steenbras hydroelectric plant and build a modern energy utility for Cape Town;
  • Empower residents and businesses to generate their own electricity and sell excess supply via the City;
  • Invest in smart infrastructure and take City-owned buildings off the Eskom grid by installing rooftop solar panels;
  • Reduce Cape Town's carbon footprint by lowering our dependence on Eskom's dirty coal;
  • Lower the cost of electricity over time by increasing supply; and
  • Advocate for load shedding rules that did not penalise metros that proactively diversified supply.

According to Hill-Lewis, freeing Cape Town from load shedding would lead to an economic boom in the Mother City.

A key tenet of the DA's campaign involved devolving functions from the national government to municipalities, with electricity provision chief among them.

READ | Elections 2021: What is this devolution the DA is banging on about?

DA leader John Steenhuisen was also in attendance at Thursday's event. He said he was proud of Hill-Lewis for taking one of the DA's manifesto pledges one step further.

"If we're going to turn this country around, it is going to happen at local level," Steenhuisen said.

On Hill-Lewis's stated intention to turn Cape Town into one of the best cities in the world, Steenhuisen said: "We can't do that with Pretoria calling the shots all the time."

He said his challenge to DA mayors was to step into the gap left by national government's service delivery failures.

