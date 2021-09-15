1h ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: IEC concerned about Zille attacks, but yet to decide on course of action

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo.
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo.
Deaan Vivier
  • The IEC says it is yet to decide if it is to take action against Helen Zille's attack on the commission. 
  • The commission said attacks against its independence were worrying. 
  • Sy Mamabolo said they preferred to deal with the accusations against them regarding the reopening of candidate registration in court.  

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says they are concerned about DA federal chairperson Helen Zille's unsubstantiated attacks on the commission, but have not yet decided whether to take action against her. 

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the IEC may take action against Zille if she continued her attacks on the commission. 

Zille accused the IEC of being captured by the ANC and had attacked the IEC's decision to reopen candidate registration following the Constitutional Court judgment forcing elections to take place this year. 

Mamabolo said that the IEC was yet to decide how to handle the matter. 

"The commission is mindful of the decision of the Constitutional Court in the DA vs ANC matter (in relation to) the SMS Nkandla matter. Although split, the majority ruled that the DA expressed opinion," he said. 

Mamabolo said they would have to discern what is fair comment or misrepresentation, but if Zille persisted in her attacks on the IEC, they may have to consider taking action. 

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2016 that the DA was within it rights when it said in an SMS that then President Jacob Zuma had stolen money. 

It set aside a ruling by the Electoral Court that an SMS, sent to over 1.5 million voters, calling Zuma a thief, fell short of the test for fair comment.

Editorial | Why silly Zille is wrong on the judiciary

Mamabolo said attacks against the commission were worrying. 

"The issue of attacks concern us obviously, especially from commentators and so on," he said. 

But he said the IEC opted to explain its case around reopening candidate registration to court. 

The ANC appeared to be the biggest benefactor of the decision by the IEC as the party failed to meet the previous deadline of registering candidates in over 90 municipalities. 

The DA has challenged the decision in court, with the IEC and ANC opposing the matter. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iechelen zillesy mamaboloelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 294 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 409 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 694 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
42% - 1011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,797.40
-0.4%
Silver
23.81
-0.2%
Palladium
1,988.10
+0.4%
Platinum
943.39
-0.1%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
57,919
-0.3%
All Share
64,095
-0.3%
Resource 10
60,457
-0.1%
Industrial 25
80,311
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,284
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo