Elections 2021: IEC ready for registration weekend, wants voting day to be declared a public holiday

The IEC is ready for this weekend's voter registration drive.

A total of 23 151 registration stations will be in operation between 08:00 and 17:00 this weekend.

Registration officials have been trained for the procedures at the voting stations.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says it is ready for this weekend's voter registration drive as it opens up more than 23 000 stations across the country.

Altogether, 48 899 officials have been trained for the registration procedures at the voting stations.

At a press briefing on Thursday, IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo said new voter management devices (VMDs) would be used for the first time on a mass scale during this registration weekend.

"The VMDs represent a departure from the erstwhile 'Zip-Zip' machines, which have been in use in the registration process since 1998. The VMDs will essentially operate in online mode in most parts of the country.

"In parts of the country, where internet connection is not strong or reliable, the VMDs have been provisioned to operate in offline mode. In offline mode, devices will be able to record transactions and perform verification, based on data stored locally on each device.

"As soon as the VMD gets in to an area of signal, it will automatically and, without prompting, upload the transactions stored to the memory of the device," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo said the VMDs would enable an almost "instantaneous citizenship verification" as well as the correct capturing of a residential address, assisted by a mapping functionality.

"Registration applications have been loaded, and at least one VMD has been allocated to each voting station on the logistics information system.

"The VMDs will consolidate and integrate business processes, which were hitherto separated and thus inefficient. A total of 40 000 have been procured and will be in use during both the registration and election processes," he said.

In May, News24 reported that nearly R2 billion will be spent on the forthcoming municipal elections. Sharing the details in Parliament, IEC officials detailed its spending plans, including R626 million on voter management devices, which will replace the 'Zip-Zip' devices previously used.

The expenditure accounts for 31% of the IEC's total R1.9 billion budget set aside for the elections. An amount of R545 million was budgeted for electoral and expansion staff for electoral events. Registration and voting material come at the cost of R195 million. This includes warehousing and distribution costs.

R55 million was set aside to ensure the smooth functioning of elections operation centres, while another R67 million would go towards voting station rentals, infrastructure and support. Ballot paper printing and distribution would cost another R70 million.

So far, 156 651 voters had successfully used the IEC's online portal, launched in July, to register.

Mamabolo said they had written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to request that President Cyril Ramaphosa declare election day a public holiday.

All Covid-19 health protocols will be adhered to, Mamabolo said.