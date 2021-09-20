35m ago

Elections 2021: IEC welcomes ConCourt judgment, credits new portal for smooth registration weekend

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
A voting station at Wolraad Woltemade Primary School in Cape Town.
  • The IEC has welcomed the Constitutional Court's dismissal of the DA's application challenging the decision to reopen registration of councillor candidates.
  • IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love said the judgment was a "confirmation that we are acting within the framework of the law".
  • The IEC also lauded improvements in its voter management devices for the significant increase in the speed at which applicants' information could now be processed. 

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has credited "the innovation in the voter management devices" for the significant "increase in the speed at which applications can be processed". 

Addressing the media on Monday afternoon on the outcome of the voter registration weekend which was held over the weekend, Mamabolo said "approved applicants already have their addresses captured in the IEC system", an undertaking that would have "previously taken weeks to capture the address details of new applicants".  

Mamabolo added that, since its inception in July, the online registration portal had processed 499 488 applications and, on Sunday alone, "121 000 applicants used this digital channel of registration".  

"Our expectation is that the use of the portal will remain on the top end for most of today as people use the remain hours to register," said Mamabolo. 

Sy Mamabolo
Sy Mamabolo.

He added that "the digital channel provides voters with the convenience of use in terms of time of application as well as place of applicant". 

Mamabolo reiterated that the channel would "become an anchor mechanism of registration for the future" and, "in this regards, a solid base has been laid for its future use".

When asked about the challenges faced by some who tried to register using the online portal, Mamabolo said there had been increased traffic on the site.

He said the IEC had "built more capacity and made certain technical changes".

"That portal was working on 20 servers before the peak and we had increased server capacity, with at least 10 more servers just to increase the infrastructure capacity… those are some of the interventions we made and there was great improvements, and we monitor it on a 24-hour basis and we are able to intervene at short notice," said Mamabolo.

Registered

Over the two-day voter registration weekend, 433 198 new potential voters registered to vote.

There were a total of 1.7 million total registrations over the weekend, most of who were registered voters making changes to their registration information. 

Of the total registrations, KwaZulu-Natal had 358 384 applications, while Gauteng came in second with 315 282. The Eastern Cape had the third most applications with 240 514.

IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love also took the opportunity to welcome the Constitutional Court judgment, saying it "confirmed that we are acting within the framework of the law and that there is no basis to come to the conclusion that we are acting with partiality". 

