Elections 2021: If an ANC candidate was 'wrongly elected', they will be asked to resign - Mabuza

The ANC will ask ward councillors selected unprocedurally to resign after the elections, said David Mabuza.

Mabuza was campaigning in Mpumalanga, while other ANC officials were in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

"Our pledge is to deploy honest and competent leaders," said Paul Mashatile.

The ANC will ask its elected ward councillors in the coming municipal elections to resign if it is found their nomination did not follow procedure, said Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mabuza, formerly premier of Mpumalanga, was back on his old stomping grounds, hitting the campaign trail in the Bushbuckridge area on Saturday.

He was asked about unhappiness in certain ANC quarters regarding candidates who made the party's list, when it was eventually filed with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

"I'll come back before the elections because I can see they are raising it very seriously. I'll come, sit down, and we are going to escalate this matter to the national office," Mabuza said.

"There is nothing, really, we can do now. We are not going to change any candidate. But, come after 1 November, we can sit down and discuss this problem.

@MYANC Deputy President Comrade David Mabuza and the Mpumalanga provincial leadership on a campaign trail in Bushbuckridge Ward 37 to galvanize support for the movement ahead of the Local Government Elections.#anclge2021 #VoteANC #buildingbettercommunities pic.twitter.com/zaKr0lovu7 — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 9, 2021

"If there is any reason that says the current candidate was wrongly elected, then we are going to request that candidate to resign.

"This is the route that we have adopted. There are disputes that we have not resolved, and we have said people must wait 'till after the elections. We'll attend to the disputes. We'll attend to it. We are not going to betray our people."

He said the ANC decided to involve people in the selection of candidates.

"And if the people are unhappy, it is our concern, and we'll correct this concern."

Mabuza wasn't the only high-ranking ANC official campaigning on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal, and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addressed the event to launch its manifesto for the Western Cape in Rylands, Cape Town.

He said the ANC was the only party that subjected its candidate selection to a "most vigorous process" involving the public.

He said it was the first time they had done this.

"And, of course, when you do something for the first time, there might be problems and challenges. But we have decided that those problems that have arisen from that process will be dealt with later.

PHOTOS | @MYANC Deputy Secretary General Cde Jessie Duarte on #ANCLGE2021 campaign trail in Ward 4 and Ward 6 in Oudshoorn, Western Cape Province listening to residents and sharing #ANCManifesto to #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/YkKUy0EBPd — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 9, 2021

"However, this we can say without fear of contradiction. Our councillor selection process was the most democratic and participatory in this country."

He said the approach was in line with the Freedom Charter, which said the people shall govern.

"This approach also underscores the fact that, as the African National Congress, we are the leader of society – a position we will never take for granted."

He said they had ensured that those nominated for councillors enjoy popular support in their communities, and that they were fit for purpose.

"They represent some of the best among us, in that they are ready to serve the people. Our pledge is to deploy honest and competent leaders."

Mashatile zoomed in on inequality in the Western Cape.

"We have the responsibility to ensure that the Western Cape becomes, once more, a home of the ANC. This responsibility is based on the fact that the Western Cape remains the last bastion of apartheid, as experienced by the vast majority of our people," Mashatile said.

He said, despite the province and local governments receiving funds from the ANC-controlled national government for poverty alleviation, "our people in this province remain in dire poverty".

"In the ANC, we have chosen the path of unity, of hard work, renewal, development. The path of inclusivity and shared prosperity. We know that our opponents have chosen to do the opposite."

He said the election is a chance for "comrades in the Western Cape to turn local government around, so that it can become once more an effective instrument of building a better life for all South Africans and not just a privileged few, as is currently experienced in this province".

