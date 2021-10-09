53m ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: If an ANC candidate was 'wrongly elected', they will be asked to resign - Mabuza

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza.
David Mabuza.
@MYANC
  • The ANC will ask ward councillors selected unprocedurally to resign after the elections, said David Mabuza.
  • Mabuza was campaigning in Mpumalanga, while other ANC officials were in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
  • "Our pledge is to deploy honest and competent leaders," said Paul Mashatile.

The ANC will ask its elected ward councillors in the coming municipal elections to resign if it is found their nomination did not follow procedure, said Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mabuza, formerly premier of Mpumalanga, was back on his old stomping grounds, hitting the campaign trail in the Bushbuckridge area on Saturday.

He was asked about unhappiness in certain ANC quarters regarding candidates who made the party's list, when it was eventually filed with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

"I'll come back before the elections because I can see they are raising it very seriously. I'll come, sit down, and we are going to escalate this matter to the national office," Mabuza said.

"There is nothing, really, we can do now. We are not going to change any candidate. But, come after 1 November, we can sit down and discuss this problem.

"If there is any reason that says the current candidate was wrongly elected, then we are going to request that candidate to resign.

"This is the route that we have adopted. There are disputes that we have not resolved, and we have said people must wait 'till after the elections. We'll attend to the disputes. We'll attend to it. We are not going to betray our people."

He said the ANC decided to involve people in the selection of candidates.  

"And if the people are unhappy, it is our concern, and we'll correct this concern."

WATCH | 'Years and years of unfulfilled promises': North West residents respond to Ramaphosa's electioneering

Mabuza wasn't the only high-ranking ANC official campaigning on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal, and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addressed the event to launch its manifesto for the Western Cape in Rylands, Cape Town.

He said the ANC was the only party that subjected its candidate selection to a "most vigorous process" involving the public.

He said it was the first time they had done this.

"And, of course, when you do something for the first time, there might be problems and challenges. But we have decided that those problems that have arisen from that process will be dealt with later.

"However, this we can say without fear of contradiction. Our councillor selection process was the most democratic and participatory in this country."

He said the approach was in line with the Freedom Charter, which said the people shall govern.

"This approach also underscores the fact that, as the African National Congress, we are the leader of society – a position we will never take for granted."

READ | Elections 2021: Being popular won't guarantee you the mayorship - Ramaphosa warns ANC candidates

He said they had ensured that those nominated for councillors enjoy popular support in their communities, and that they were fit for purpose.

"They represent some of the best among us, in that they are ready to serve the people. Our pledge is to deploy honest and competent leaders."

Mashatile zoomed in on inequality in the Western Cape.

"We have the responsibility to ensure that the Western Cape becomes, once more, a home of the ANC. This responsibility is based on the fact that the Western Cape remains the last bastion of apartheid, as experienced by the vast majority of our people," Mashatile said.

ALSO READ | Elections 2021: ANC Eastern Cape facing revolt amid candidate list tampering claims

He said, despite the province and local governments receiving funds from the ANC-controlled national government for poverty alleviation, "our people in this province remain in dire poverty".

"In the ANC, we have chosen the path of unity, of hard work, renewal, development. The path of inclusivity and shared prosperity. We know that our opponents have chosen to do the opposite."

He said the election is a chance for "comrades in the Western Cape to turn local government around, so that it can become once more an effective instrument of building a better life for all South Africans and not just a privileged few, as is currently experienced in this province".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpaul mashatiledavid mabuzabushbuckridgempumalangapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1564 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2832 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 5710 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

11h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo