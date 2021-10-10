Elections 2021: Leaders of the 3 biggest parties hit the campaign trail

Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

John Steenhuisen was in Zamdela in the Free State.

Julius Malema was in several municipalities in the North West.

As the contestation ahead of the municipal elections heats up, the leaders of the three biggest parties hit the campaign trail on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was campaigning for the ANC in the eThekwini region in KwaZulu-Natal, where he introduced candidates in several wards.

At one of the stops, he said the candidates were young and energetic.



Ramaphosa said:



They look like we can trust them.

He said water was a challenge that needed to be addressed.



"Only the ANC has proven, yes, we care for our people."

He highlighted what the ANC had done, saying they built four million houses and provided social grants, including the R350 Covid-19 relief grant.



"Only the ANC can deliver a better-run municipality," he said at another of his stops.



He said the ANC's manifesto was "clear and straightforward".

He admitted they had made mistakes in the past, but they were now more determined than ever to correct it.



Ramaphosa claimed they were renewing the ANC.



"We are making the ANC better and better all the time," he said.

@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa continues his campaign trail eThekwini region with provincial and regional leadership as led by Cde Sihle Zikalala. The President is spending time with residents in Wards 111, 12 & 2 #BuildingBetterCommunities and urging communities to #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/hWl6PWt16g — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 10, 2021

Of the councillor candidates, he said: "The ANC wants them to deliver. The ANC wants them to perform."



"Victory is certain!" Ramaphosa proclaimed.



News24 Jan Gerber

DA leader John Steenhuisen was in Zamdela, in the Metsimaholo municipality, in the Free State.

He said in Metsimaholo – where no party currently had an outright majority – the DA had a "realistic shot at displacing the ANC as the biggest party in the council".



He said that would put the DA in charge of a coalition government.

???? DA Leader, @jsteenhuisen visited Ward 12 to hand over a new wheelchair to a retired woman in Zamdela in the Free State. pic.twitter.com/tfF6KMP6fM — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 10, 2021

"That then paves the way for an outright majority at the next election, and this is how you bring about real change in these towns," Steenhuisen stressed.

"If you want to see what that looks like, take a look at your neighbouring municipality just across the river, to the north-east. I'm talking about Midvaal on the Gauteng side of the river - the only outright DA-run municipality in that province and also the only functional municipality in that province.



"The DA has been in the driving seat in Midvaal for the past 21 years and in an outright majority there for the last 19 years. That extended, uninterrupted period under a DA government is the sole reason Midvaal works, while everything around it falls apart."



News24 Kayleen Morgan

EFF leader Julius Malema visited several municipalities in the North West.



He said water was a problem in the province.



"The people say the type of water they must drink, not even the goats can drink that water. That's how bad it is," Malema said.



He said the state of the roads and the provision of houses were a problem.

While unemployment was high, people got jobs through sexual favours or political connections.



"All municipalities in the North West has collapsed, to tell the truth."



He said all of the municipalities should be put under administration.

[In Pictures]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing a community meeting Community Meeting in Mamusa, Schweizer in the North West.



We are encouraging our people to never tire of voting and to share with them the commitments of the EFF. #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/DQzTuvwADL — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 10, 2021

At his community meeting in the Maquassi Hills municipality, he raised an issue, which is not necessarily within the ambit of local government - the absence of a DNA database in South Africa.

He wants everybody's DNA taken, by force if necessary.



"That's how we're going to defeat crime in South Africa," he said.



"Criminals must know we have your DNA, and we're going to find you and put you in jail."

