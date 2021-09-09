Elections 2021: Mashaba eyes outright victory in all 6 municipalities ActionSA will be contesting

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has explained why his party has chosen to contest elections in only six municipalities.

Mashaba said this will afford his party the greatest possible chance of winning in all the municipalities .

He, however, did not shy away from controversy and again promised to eradicate illegal immigration and undocumented businesses.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba kickstarted his party's inaugural election campaign by boldly asserting that his party was aiming to win all six municipalities it was contesting.

The party hopes to win Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza.

Mashaba said his party had chosen not to bite off more than it could chew by only contesting these six municipalities as that would give his party the greatest possible chance of winning.

He added that he did not "want to make the same mistakes" of other parties who, upon formation, overstretched their limited resources by trying to contest in more municipalities than they should have, only to perform dismally in all instances.

The confident ActionSA leader said his party wanted an outright win in all six municipalities and will be "doing all that is possible to govern on our own".

He, however, said that should that not be possible, his party will be willing to co-govern with any other party, except the ANC.

Mashaba said the ANC had been given "enough chances" and did not deserve any more opportunities to "keep failing our people".

He urged citizens to come out in their numbers to vote in the 1 November municipal elections and give him and his party an opportunity to "finish" what he had started particularly in Johannesburg, where he was mayor for three years.

Mashaba said should his party be elected to office the first order of business would "be declaring corruption public enemy number one".

He said while he was mayor of Johannesburg, he had uncovered corrupt contracts amounting to R24 billion across more than 6 000 cases. However, he said, they were swept under the carpet when he vacated his position as mayor.



"When we take over, people will hold positions in government for what they know, not who you know. We will get rid of cadres. I was criticized for getting rid of experience. Experience in what? Stealing? I'm going to get rid of all these cadres. We don't need experienced thieves," said Mashaba.

The ActionSA leader did not shy away from reiterating sentiments that have been described as xenophobic when he promised to eradicate illegal immigration and undocumented businesses.

At the launch of the party's inaugural election campaign, held at the open square just outside Bree Street Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, Mashaba said it was about time South Africans voted for a party that will take back hijacked buildings and stop undocumented immigrants from coming into the country.

He added:

We will not allow undocumented people to be in South Africa. If you don't have documents, you can't be here.

Mashaba said his party would also "put pressure on home affairs" to ensure that the department "does its constitutional duty of securing the country's borders" to ensure that no undocumented individuals make their way into the country.

He also took a swipe at businesses run by undocumented immigrants. "You can't operate businesses if you can't employ South Africans. For you to run a shop, be it a hair salon or whatever shop, you must have papers (South African documentation) and be registered with South African Revenue Service."

Mashaba said should ActionSA be elected to run the six municipalities it is contesting the party would not "allow any other country to dictate to us" regarding policies on immigration.

"We can't inherit their (other countries') problems. SA is not an employment agency for the world," said Mashaba.

Taking a swipe at the EFF, Mashaba said those who irresponsibly called for a borderless Africa ought to go live elsewhere and leave his party to secure the country's porous borders.

