Elections 2021: Nine voter registration centres closed due to protests, as nearly 30 000 registrations recorded

Nine voter stations were not opened on Sunday, on the second day of the voter registration weekend, according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). The nine stations were closed, mainly due to service delivery protests.

However, the remaining 23 142 registration stations opened without a hitch, allowing the commission to register around 29 305 voters on Sunday morning.

In an update issued at around 15:00 on Sunday, the commission said: "In the early part of today (Sunday), with the use of the new voter management devices (VMDs), the commission has been able to register 29 305 voters. This is in addition to the 598 000 that was registered by the close of business on Day One. The VMDs have been performing admirably today in all provinces."

During the weekend, there was also increased use of the online portal for registration, the IEC said.

"So far, 39 519 voters have registered for the elections, using the portal, which remains open until midnight [on] 20 September 2021. We encourage South Africans to continue making use of this facility," the statement said.

Voter registration for #LGE2021 continues online at https://t.co/QFgJgjwl82 until midnight on Mon, 20 Sept, proclamation day. Or register at your registration station by 5pm today, 19 Sept. Find your station at https://t.co/vX8GuECIwi. #evervoicetogether pic.twitter.com/a9Futp2iB8 — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 19, 2021

Applications for special votes will open on Monday and can be applied for online at the MEO office.

On Tuesday, the nomination of candidates for the municipal elections will close at 17:00.

"The commission thanks South Africans who have come out in their numbers to register and urges those that have not done so to use the last few hours of the registration weekend to register or visit our online portal."