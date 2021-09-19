33m ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: Nine voter registration centres closed due to protests, as nearly 30 000 registrations recorded

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The nine stations were closed mainly due to service delivery protests. However, the remaining 23 142 registration stations opened without a hitch, allowing the Commission to register at around 29 305 voters on Sunday morning.
The nine stations were closed mainly due to service delivery protests. However, the remaining 23 142 registration stations opened without a hitch, allowing the Commission to register at around 29 305 voters on Sunday morning.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

Nine voter stations were not opened on Sunday, on the second day of the voter registration weekend, according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). The nine stations were closed, mainly due to service delivery protests.

However, the remaining 23 142 registration stations opened without a hitch, allowing the commission to register around 29 305 voters on Sunday morning.

In an update issued at around 15:00 on Sunday, the commission said: "In the early part of today (Sunday), with the use of the new voter management devices (VMDs), the commission has been able to register 29 305 voters. This is in addition to the 598 000 that was registered by the close of business on Day One. The VMDs have been performing admirably today in all provinces."

READ | Elections 2021: Support for ANC in Mpumalanga is 'overwhelming' - Ramaphosa during voter registration drive

During the weekend, there was also increased use of the online portal for registration, the IEC said.

"So far, 39 519 voters have registered for the elections, using the portal, which remains open until midnight [on] 20 September 2021. We encourage South Africans to continue making use of this facility," the statement said.

Applications for special votes will open on Monday and can be applied for online at the MEO office.

On Tuesday, the nomination of candidates for the municipal elections will close at 17:00.

READ | Why the ConCourt dismissed the IEC's application to postpone municipal elections

"The commission thanks South Africans who have come out in their numbers to register and urges those that have not done so to use the last few hours of the registration weekend to register or visit our online portal."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecelections 2021
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
45% - 1022 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
15% - 348 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo