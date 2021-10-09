37m ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: Patriotic Alliance targets 'illegal foreigners' at manifesto launch

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patriotic Alliance leaders Gayton McKenzie (left), Kenny Kunene, Marlon Daniels at the party's manifesto on Saturday.
Patriotic Alliance leaders Gayton McKenzie (left), Kenny Kunene, Marlon Daniels at the party's manifesto on Saturday.
Zintle Mahlati
  • The PA launched its election manifesto in Eldorado Park on Saturday. 
  • The party continued to call for the deportation of "illegal foreigners". 
  • The PA said it would deal with crime, cancel municipal debt and provide housing to residents. 

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) continued its controversial position on "illegal foreigners", with the party's leader, Gayton McKenzie, promising they would be deported if the party was elected to govern.

This was one of several promises made by McKenzie at the party's manifesto launch, held in Eldorado Park, Gauteng, on Saturday.

The event was held on a large field in the suburb, with hundreds of residents, wearing the party's bright green T-shirts, braving the heat to hear McKenzie speak.

McKenzie was cheered during his speech even as he promised to target "illegal foreigners".

The party has a controversial stance on undocumented immigrants, with McKenzie often labelled as xenophobic.

Denying that he was xenophobic, McKenzie claimed his stance was patriotic.

READ | Elections 2021: 'Stop the decay' - FF Plus at manifesto launch

McKenzie accused undocumented migrants of owning RDP houses, while the government was doing nothing about it.

He provided no evidence to back up his claims.

The controversial author and businessman also took a swipe at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who has similar views to McKenzie on undocumented immigrants.

McKenzie said, while Mashaba had been in office, building hijackings had ballooned.

McKenzie said:

People say we and Herman Mashaba are talking the same language, I say we are not. Herman Mashaba was the mayor of Joburg for three years, yet more foreigners came and took more buildings - and why does he want to remove them when he had three years?

The promise to deal with crime.

McKenzie said crime and poverty were interlinked.

He said the PA would focus on dealing with unemployment, through job creation, to address crime.

"Crime, when we talk about crime, we must be honest. Poverty and crime are twin brothers. Our children are selling drugs because they have no jobs. We, as the PA, are saying we are going to create jobs in order to fight crime. We are going to give people a chance to redeem themselves," he said.

Services, rates and taxes

McKenzie promised supporters the party would ensure that municipal apartments were not paid for by residents.

He said families had been paying rent for years to occupy government-owned flats, but it would end when the PA governs.

The PA also promised to clear the debt owed by residents for water, electricity and taxes.

"What type of flats are these that you cannot stop paying? Every flat that owes your debt is finishing on 1 November. You are getting your title deed. Our parents have paid for these houses, and they are still paying," McKenzie said to loud cheers from the crowd.

PA
Hundreds of Eldorado Park residents came out in support of the Patriotic Alliance manifesto launch on Saturday.
News24 Zintle Mahlati

"When we takeover, I do not care how much the people owe... if they owe R80 000 or R80, when the PA takes over, the water, the rates and the taxes owed to the city, we are all starting over at zero. We are going to give our people a break," he said.

The PA was founded in 2013.

ALSO READ | 'Racist tactics': Ramaphosa says DA's Phoenix posters were an attempt to 'fan flames of division'

In 2016, it managed to secure 0.6% of the national vote in the municipal elections.

The party currently has five councillors across the country.

It will be competing in various municipalities in Cape Town, Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay.

McKenzie insisted during his address that the PA was not a "coloured party".

However, its dominance has been in traditionally coloured suburbs.

In May, the party was able to clinch two wards from the DA in by-elections held in Eldorado Park.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
patriotic alliancegayton mckenziejohannesburggautengpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1561 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2826 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5696 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo