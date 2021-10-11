Elections 2021: Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared 1 November 2021 - the date for the municipal elections - as a public holiday.

"The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live," the Presidency said in a statement on Monday night.

"Voters are reminded as well that they will only be able to cast their votes at the polling stations in wards where they are registered. In the event that voters may consider travel, they will not be able to transfer their votes to voting stations away from their designated wards."



Ramaphosa urged voters to abide by Covid-19 regulations.

"The president also urges employers to make provision for employees to exercise their constitutional right to vote on 1 November."