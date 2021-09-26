13m ago

Elections 2021: Ramaphosa met by protesting residents while on campaign trail in Tembisa

Jan Gerber
President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns in Tembisa.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on Sunday.
  • Some residents were disgruntled about the candidate the party selected for their ward.
  • The ANC is set to launch its manifesto on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hit the campaign trail on Sunday where he was met by disgruntled residents in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.

Before Ramaphosa's arrival, a handful of people protested the ANC's ward candidate selection process.

However, the heavily-guarded Ramaphosa addressed them and told them that the matter was receiving attention, but could only be resolved after the 1 November election.

He told them to change out the posters and encouraged people to vote for the ANC.

That appeared to appease the group's leaders.

Ramaphosa then moved to a different part of Tembisa, flanked by Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

There, he received a warmer welcome and met with several residents. He handed out yellow ANC t-shirts and spoke with residents, promising housing and service delivery.

As Ramaphosa moved to different wards, he introduced the candidates to ANC supporters in their area and encouraged voters to vote for the party on 1 November.

The ANC missed the initial deadline to register all its candidates, but was handed a reprieve by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) when it extended the deadline after the Constitutional Court set aside the proclamation of the election date.

The ANC registered its candidates by the new deadline - Wednesday last week. However, displeasure about the candidates surfaced in several communities across the country.

The ANC is set to launch its manifesto for the local government elections on Monday.

While Ramaphosa was in Erkurhuleni, his deputy David Mabuza was in Sheshogo, Polokwane in Limpopo, and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was in the Amathole region in the Eastern Cape.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was in the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa was expected to brief the media on the manifesto on Sunday evening and take questions.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber

