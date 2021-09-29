Elections 2021: Ramaphosa promises to reform local govt, but won't say if he wants a second term

Cyril Ramaphosa insisted the ANC would do better if given a chance in the upcoming municipal elections.

The president told journalists he would implement reforms on a local level as he had done in national government.

Ramaphosa said people would not be appointed based on popularity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deflected a question on whether or not he would seek a second term as ANC president.

All he said was that he was slightly worried about the ANC's prospects in the upcoming municipal elections, but was confident about the party's turnaround promise.

Speaking to journalists at Luthuli House on Wednesday evening, Ramaphosa doubled-down on his election promise that the ANC would fix the problems in local government.

"Am I worried, a little bit. Am I confident? A lot!" the president said.

Ramaphosa's message was that the ANC would bring the reforms it had made in national government, since his election as president, to local government - if given a chance by voters.

This, he said, would be done by putting the right people in office and not merely appointing people based on popularity.

"If you could toyi-toyi more, you could be the mayor. We said, no. I insisted to the NEC that we interview people who are best for the job."

Ramaphosa said the ANC was recalibrating how things were being done in government as the party seeks to convince people to vote for it, despite a dismal track record in local government.

Ramaphosa said:

I am not going to the country empty-handed. I have tangible proof that we are making progress.

He said the party was turning the tide on corruption and inefficiency in the state, but it was like "turning the Titanic".

On the election trail, Ramaphosa met angry voters, who lambasted the ANC for the lack of basic services, like water and electricity.

The president said he did not want to run away from the "fire" which came from communities, and repeatedly admitted that there were challenges.

"Our people want transparency and deep honesty," he said.

The president noted that local government was in disarray, but said the ANC still enjoyed support.

He went on to negate the assertion that the party had the potential of being relegated to a rural party, with decreasing support in urban areas.

