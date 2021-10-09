44m ago

Elections 2021: 'Stop the decay' - FF Plus at manifesto launch

Jan Gerber
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald launches his party's manifesto for the 2021 local government election.
  • The FF Plus wants to "stop the decay" in municipalities.
  • Party leader Pieter Groenewald launched the party's manifesto on Saturday.
  • The FF Plus said, if it were in government, it would stop affirmative action and black economic empowerment in municipalities.

Stop the decay – this is the FF Plus mantra for the upcoming municipal elections.

Launching the party's manifesto in Pretoria on Saturday, party leader Pieter Groenewald said the decay in local municipalities was of such a nature that no party could say that it would fix it overnight.

"No, we are coming to you to ask your support to stop the decay," Groenewald said.

The FF Plus has three main themes to its plan to "stop the decay" - the staff of municipalities, proper financial management and economic development.

Groenewald said that, if you could address the three issues, you could arrest the decay and turn the situation towards a better future.

"We, in the Freedom Front Plus, say we can ensure better service delivery by focusing on the employees, on the financial management and, thirdly, on the economic development.

"And if I talk about the employees, the first thing is that the employees of a municipality must understand they are there to deliver a service to the public," he said.

"So we will have to change their attitude."

The party's long-held view to abolishing affirmative action is entrenched in its proposals to look at municipal staff. He said appointments must be based on merit.

He said to applause:

We do not believe in affirmative action. Stop affirmative action.

"Affirmative action is used to ensure cadre deployment, to ensure that the politically connected people get the jobs, whether they're qualified or not."

He said more than 13% of municipal managers were not qualified for the job they were supposed to do.

He said the FF Plus would ensure a proper audit on all municipal employees' qualifications.

"And let it be known, if you do not qualify for the position, or that you committed fraud with your certificates, you will be fired."

In terms of financial management, the policy of the FF Plus is reasonable, fair tariffs for all.

He said the FF Plus isn't afraid of losing votes when it insists that, if you don't pay your electricity and water, it will be cut off.

However, he said he understood there are indigent households, and there was free water and electricity in most parts of the country.

"Obviously, we have to look after those people as well," he said.

"But, ladies and gentlemen, there are too many people who can afford their water and electricity bills, but they don't pay. And then we say: cut off the power."

He said the FF Plus would ensure that the money paid for water and electricity was ringfenced to ensure that suppliers were paid and not utilised on, for instance, the municipality's salary bill.

He said all contracts the municipality entered into must be open to public scrutiny.

Pieter Groenewald. Picture: Lulama Zenzile

Groenewald said to ensure favourable conditions for economic growth, the first thing they would do was to stop black economic empowerment.

"From the start, we said that black economic empowerment was misused for corruption.

"We will not tolerate black economic empowerment. What we want is the best product, at the best price, to serve the taxpayers of the municipality.

"They say BEE stands for black economic empowerment. I say no, you're completely wrong. It stands for black elite enrichment."

Another FF Plus proposal to foster economic development is to provide industrial erven in the municipality, free of charge, to those who want to start businesses.

He said, in that way, municipalities would recover more money through water, electricity and tax.

"We also say there should be certain incentives to lower taxes and tariffs for those businesses who want to establish in the municipality to build the economy."

He said local businesses must be preferred when it came to tenders.

The FF Plus advocates for the decentralisation of municipalities, as the amalgamation of municipalities weakened service delivery, according to Groenewald. 

"It's the devolution of powers. You, the community, must have the power. You have more power when you have a smaller municipality," Groenewald said.

Groenewald also spoke about voter apathy.

"Yes, you may say that I'm done with politics. But politics is never done with you. That's the difference. And I appeal to you, make use of the opportunity," he said.  

"If you want to stop the decay, you can do it by means of your vote. If you do not vote, then you favour the governing party."

The manifesto launch took place in a hybrid form, with a small audience at the venue, and others joining in through virtual platforms and social media.

Groenewald delivered his address in Afrikaans and English.

