Elections 2021: Support for ANC in Mpumalanga is 'overwhelming' - Ramaphosa during voter registration drive

Getrude Makhafola
President Cyril Ramaphosa (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images)
  • Residents of Mbombela told Cyril Ramaphosa about the lack of service delivery and unemployment.
  • Ramaphosa urged residents to register and vote.
  • In North West, Gwede Mantashe encouraged churchgoers to be vaccinated and to ignore misinformation. 

Mpumalanga residents opened up about the lack of proper municipal services and unemployment during President Cyril Ramaphosa's voter registration campaign on Sunday.

Ramaphosa's last day of the voter registration drive was in Mbombela, where residents raised their concerns.

He inspected a collapsed bridge between Tekwane South and Kanyamazane, which was swept away by floods in February.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane told Ramaphosa a contractor would start rebuilding the bridge by the end of September.

"We wanted guarantees before he could start with the work, we wanted to make sure that the work would be done correctly," she said.

A distance away, a group of young people carried placards, protesting against the provincial government. They complained about the traffic college and officials. Their representative, who identified herself as Basani Maluleke, said she represented 124 disgruntled students.

She said they finished their training as traffic officers and were issued with employment letters - only for their posts to be withdrawn after working for a couple of months.

Maluleke said they could not register for the R350 grant because they were told they were still registered as employees of the provincial government.

Ramaphosa promised that he would personally make sure their issues were resolved - and he urged the group to register to vote. 

"I will discuss with provincial leaders, I am here with the premier. We will discuss and examine that. I am impressed with the way you raised this, you have not gone out to break or damage anything.

"I don't want you to link this issue with your right to vote, these two are separate. You can vote for whoever you want, it is your basic human right as a citizen. I don't want you to express your anger, even against your responsibility as a citizen. The concerns have been registered, if nothing else [happens], I am going to supervise this, so that it is addressed."


The problems facing Mbombela residents were many, but the support for the ANC was "overwhelming", Ramaphosa told journalists.

"The problems they face have to do with roads and water supply. The challenges that they face are not going to prevent them from supporting the ANC at the poll, and I think we are going to do extremely well."

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was in Mogwase, in the North West, on Sunday.

Addressing a church congregation, Mantashe moved to dispel vaccination misinformation, urging the audience to get the jab.

"Please go get vaccinated, I took the Pfizer vaccine. Stories going around about vaccines are not true. Vaccination doesn't cause death, it protects against vulnerability to death. In my village in the Eastern Cape, there were so many who died and were not vaccinated, and that includes my sister. who died not vaccinated," he said.

