The race for votes heats up in Limpopo

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
  • The ANC controls 25 of the 27 municipalities in Limpopo.
  • It is hoping to regain Mokgophoong-Modimolle and Thabazimbi.
  • Opposition parties are also in a final push to garner votes.

Campaigning for the municipal elections in Limpopo is heating up, with major political parties in a final push to garner votes ahead of 1 November.

The ANC controls 25 of the 27 municipalities in the province, but is under pressure from opposition parties due to longstanding service delivery issues.

As such, the ANC has unleashed its top leaders for its campaign.

Several national ministers and provincial leaders have been crisscrossing the province over the last two weeks in a bid to assure communities their grievances will be addressed.

The party's main concern is retaining municipalities currently under its control, while also battling to regain the Mokgophoong-Modimolle and Thabazimbi municipalities - which it lost to the DA-led coalition in the 2016 election.

'Crushing debt, massive infrastructure maintenance backlogs'

However, the DA is not backing down and has since released its "Blue Book", which outlines its achievements and future plans.

The EFF, Congress of the People, Freedom Front Plus and the Azanian People's Organisation - which gained some seats in certain municipalities in 2016 - have also been aggressively interacting with communities.

Speaking to News24, while on the campaign trail, ANC provincial election team member John Mpe said the party felt good about its chances.

Mpe insisted:

We are confident the ANC will regain those municipalities. The coalition governments everywhere have failed to deliver and they always have excuses and infighting.


"It is not sustainable for our people to rely on people who don't have an all-out majority. They have not been cohesive," Mpe said.

But Marlene van Staden, the Mokgophoong-Modimolle executive mayor and the leader of the DA's election team, said: "When the DA and its co-governing partners took over, the municipality had crushing debt, massive infrastructure maintenance backlogs and incomplete projects.

Van Staden said:

The local government election on 1 November is an opportunity to ensure we get a full mandate and to allow us to continue getting things done for residents and businesses.


Since last week, opposition parties continued to punch holes in the performance of the ANC, with small and isolated protests erupting in some villages.

On Tuesday this week, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha officially opened a 5km tarred road in Ga-Masemola in the Sekhukhune district, saying "some people refuse to see the massive developments happening around us."

"I'm saying this because there are those who conveniently lose their sight and can no longer see, simply because its election season," Mathabatha said.

He said people, who woke up in RDP houses, and others benefitting from state endeavours, have tended to believe the government has done nothing for them.

"Some unscrupulous politicians would be driving on the roads built by this government to come and tell you that the government is doing nothing for you," he said.

