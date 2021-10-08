Elections 2021 | TV news anchor joins Dagga Party, wants to be Cape Town mayor

Former SABC TV news anchor Eben Jansen has joined the Dagga Party and is now in the running for mayor of Cape Town.

The 49-year-old single father of four has a cannabis farm in Kimberley that exports to Europe.

The Jeremy Acton-led Dagga Party is one of 325 political parties that will be contesting the municipal elections in November.

The 49-year-old from Kimberley is permanently moving to Cape Town this month and is hopeful that he will secure enough support in the 1 November municipal elections, to ultimately become its first citizen.

A lot is certainly going to change if Jansen is put in charge of the town he fondly calls the cannabis capital of the country.

He is open about using dagga, adding that cannabis has had a positive medicinal and mental health impact on his life, for which he was eternally grateful, he said.

His family was shocked when the recently-divorced father of four announced his candidacy for mayor of Cape Town, but were not surprised that he joined the Dagga Party.

Founded in 2009 by Jeremy Acton, Jansen said he joined the Dagga Party on 1 October this year because of its identity adding that it is not characterised by scandals and greed.

The Dagga Party describes itself as party that promotes the legalisation of cannabis for poverty alleviation and believes municipalities should be able to self-regulate cannabis, Covid-19, and other issues.

South Africa has 504 political parties currently registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), with the Dagga Party being one of 325 parties that will be contesting the municipal elections.

Cannabis is decriminalised in South Africa for private personal use by adults but remains prohibited for buying and selling.

"My contribution will be to galvanise the entire cannabis community, both commercial and non-commercial, in the city and the nation. To bring all stakeholders together and chart a new future for cannabis in SA.

"We are already in the process of putting together a working group of all the current licence holders, the traditional authorities, farmers, cultural authorities, and other stakeholders to come up with a document to ensure cannabis is freed and the benefits thereof is shared amongst our people," said Jansen.

Jansen has been farming cannabis for commercial export for close to two years.

"We started beginning of last year. Set up and grew our first season successfully and managed to export. Our second season gets under way now and we have a three ton off take agreement in place into the EU," said Jansen.

He revealed that it irks him that the industry and society are still at a crossroads regarding the plant.

"The Dagga Party is the vehicle to lead us to the complete legalisation of marijuana in SA. I promise the people of Cape Town less talk and more action. We will be working behind the scenes for the most part to engage and get results.

He said:

Cape Town is the cannabis capital of South Africa and the people must benefit from it in the city and surrounds.





Jansen, who had many stints at the SABC as sports journalist, news anchor, and executive news producer, said he is not yet entirely out of the broadcasting industry.

His plan of action: "I will ensure that there is inclusion and reparation for the crimes committed against the keepers of the plant for generations. The cannabis industry will not be colonised and we will make sure that we unite the industry, the city and the nation.

"If this means I switched to politics for good then so be it, but I'm a man of many interests and I'm just enjoying the freedom of being able to run for the Dagga Party in this election."

