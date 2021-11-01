1h ago

Elections 2021: Voting off to slow start in parts of Limpopo, but queues picking up

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
After a relatively slow start, voting picked up in parts of Limpopo as the morning progressed, with leaders of various political parties embarking on last minute attempts to woo voters.

Various leaders cast their votes at different voting stations. A number of national leaders who hailed from the province were seen casting their ballots at various stations.

Premier Stan Mathabatha voted at a station in Polokwane. After making his mark, he encouraged residents to also cast their vote to "deepen democracy".

LIVE | Stuffing of ballot boxes a serious offence, IEC says amid arrests

"The best way to defend democracy is by voting in this local government elections. The local government sphere is the coalface of service delivery because it is closest to local communities," he told the media.

EFF leader Julius Malema was expected to vote in his hometown Seshego in Polokwane.

Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya indicated that no violence or disruptions were expected.

She said authorities had, however, deployed resources and personnel to maintain peace in areas they had identified as high risk in terms of possible disruptions.

READ | Game-changing News24 Elections Forecaster set to provide voters with most accurate outcome projections

One of these -  Vuwani in northern Limpopo - had been the scene of violent protests over municipal boundaries in recent years.

Almost 30 schools were torched and infrastructure severely damaged during the protests.

On Monday, reports indicated that the area was calm, though local community leaders had encouraged people to stay away from the polls.

