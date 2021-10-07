1h ago

Elections 2021: 'We always campaign to win' - Paul Mashatile on the campaign trail in Cape Town

African National Congress treasurer Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Paul Mashatile says the ANC is working towards winning in the City of Cape Town.
  • He told News24 the ANC always campaigned for big wins.
  • Mashatile and a small group of ANC supporters were campaigning in Blackheath, outside Cape Town.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the ruling party is campaigning to win the City of Cape Town by focusing on the so-called forgotten areas of the Mother City.

On Thursday, Mashatile and a small group of ANC supporters were campaigning in Happy Valley, near Blackheath, outside Cape Town.

Mashatile walked the streets, going door-to-door, and handing out ANC pamphlets.

One of the complaints he heard from residents was about the constant water problems.

"In this area, there is a problem with the water supply. There is a high level of unemployment in this area. Many young people are loitering. Those are the things that we can fix. We want to win this municipality, so that we can create employment. It is not very clean here. We need to ensure that there is no interruption to the water supply," he said.

In 2016, the DA managed to score the bulk of the election results in the City of Cape Town.

The party, then under the national leadership of Mmusi Maimane, and with Patricia de Lille as mayoral candidate, scored 66.6% of the vote in Cape Town.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile in Happy Vall
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile in Happy Valley Cape Town

It was an overwhelming victory, but it was also the first time since democracy that the DA brought the ANC below 25%.

The DA has been in charge of Cape Town since 2006, when Helen Zille managed to form a coalition government with six smaller parties in the council.

This year's municipal elections marks 15 years of DA rule in the city.

In 2016, the ANC managed to get 1 475 of the votes in ward 14 (which includes Happy Valley). With the ward having a registered population of just over 17 000, the DA gained 80% of the vote.

In 2011, the ANC managed to get around 1 877 votes.

Given the prominence of the DA, the ANC has an uphill battle to garner support.

A confident Mashatile said the ANC is campaigning hard to win the City of Cape Town.

"We always campaign to win ... sometimes we don't win, but we have to try and convince people. Voters look at the incumbent and, because of the weaknesses, we must say to people we can do better. People can see there are no improvements.

"As I came into the area, one guy told me that they had been here for years, but it is almost like this is a forgotten area. The ANC will do better and won't work alone to improve their lives," he said.

Mashatile said the DA's controversial posters in Phoenix, north of Durban, had a clear racial undertone - and he called on parties to campaign fairly.

