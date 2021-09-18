Elections 2021: We experienced 'technical glitches', says Ramaphosa on ANC's failure to register candidates

The ANC experienced "technical glitches" and couldn't meet the IEC deadline to register candidates, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

He is in Soweto on Saturday on a voter registration drive.

Voter registration for the 1 November local government polls is taking place across the country this weekend.

The ANC's failure to register councillors with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was due to "technical glitches", President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his party's voter registration campaign in Orlando, Soweto, on Saturday.

The governing party initially supported the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court to postpone this year's municipal elections to next year, but later withdrew its papers before the court judgment. The apex court ruled that elections should go ahead this year. The court is expected to give its reasons for the judgment on Saturday.

Voters will go to the polls on 1 November.

Ramaphosa said an organisation as big as the ANC at times experiences technical difficulties.

"It was technical glitches. We are a big movement with more than one million members... and the only party that registered almost 9 000 candidates. Every year, we have glitches, and this year was exacerbated by Covid-19. We are ready... our people are ready, the engine is roaring and we are about to take off," he told reporters at Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando.

Good morning Soweto, we are with the President on the ground today for a voter registration drive. #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/bnXJHdxmOa — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2021

The ANC failed to meet the IEC deadline to register candidates in 93 municipalities – 35 of which would result in a change of government or change in opposition without a single vote being cast. The party was able to register its candidates when the IEC reopened registration this month.

Voter registration for the November polls is taking place across the country this weekend.

Regarding the granting of medical parole to former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa said prisons boss Arthur Fraser took the decision as national commissioner of correctional services:

He took the decision as he did after receiving the report, and I got to hear [about it] once the decision was taken. He took the decision as he is entitled to... as he is the commissioner.

Ramaphosa said the party will take Saturday's outcome at the Constitutional Court "in its stride."

The apex court is expected to give the reasons for its IEC judgment on Saturday at 15:00.

"The position we put forward at the Constitutional Court was a correct one. We expect a positive outcome. If negative, we will take it in our stride and adhere to the court," he said.

Ramaphosa is expected to interact with residents of Nomzamo during a door-to-door campaign. Later, he will move on to Chiawelo, Naledi and Rockville.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.