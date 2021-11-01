Elections 2021: 'Why must I vote when I live in the dark?' - disgruntled Soweto residents refuse to vote

The busy Chris Hani Road and other streets in Soweto have been barricaded as disgruntled residents protest over a lack of electricity.

Some residents refuse to vote.

Voter turnout was visibly low in parts of the suburb.

As South Africans headed to the polls in their numbers to cast their votes in the municipal elections, several disgruntled Soweto residents refused to vote and some decided to hold a service delivery protest instead.

Many roads and streets, including the busy Chris Hani Road, were barricaded in Dlamini and Chiawelo.



Some streets leading to Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo - where President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to cast his vote - were also barricaded.

LIVE | Elections 2021: Voters across SA head to ballot boxes as voting stations open

The area is one of the many in Soweto that is regularly plunged into darkness.

Voter turnout was visibly low in parts of the suburb.

A woman who identified herself as Mahlasela explained why she didn't see the need to vote.

Mahlasela said:

Why must I vote when I live in the dark? Electricity has become a precious thing, if you have it for more than three days in a row. I have been voting since 1994. This time I am sitting home with my vote.

"Who should I vote for because all political parties are the same? They only love us when it is election season. I will only vote the day electricity remains stable in our township. Some of us are paying for electricity that we don't have," Mahlasela added.



Sihlukile Mtileni claimed that she last had electricity at her home last year.

"Today, we woke [up] with lights on. This was done to encourage us to vote. From tomorrow, we are going back to constant darkness. Even if I [vote], I am still going to stay in the dark.

READ | Soweto residents take to streets to demand electricity ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to area

"On Friday, we protested for electricity and blockaded roads. This morning some of our residents closed some roads to highlight our frustrations," Mtileni said.

She was not motivated by the news that Ramaphosa would vote in the area.

Mtileni said:

The president comes from Chiawelo but his own township doesn't have electricity. We are suffering daily without power. Some of us want to pay for electricity, but we can't afford it because we are unemployed and survive [on] social grants.

A woman who refused to be identified claimed that her business was on the brink of closure due to the lack of electricity.

"Someone is deliberately sabotaging Soweto as a whole. We are the only place that suffers in the country. As business people, we are severely affected because we need electricity to sustain our livelihoods.

"It is painful for us here because we are suffering. We are paying yet we don't have electricity. Another irritating thing is that our monthly bills skyrocket yet we don't consume any electricity," she said.

However, Ntshabeni Nelwamondo had a different view. He encouraged his neighbours and others in the country to cast their votes.

"People must never be disgruntled. We must go in large numbers to vote. We must vote for change. There are many candidates on the ballot papers [who] can be chosen. We must never be angry and [not] exercise our rights to bring change in our townships.

Nelwamondo said;

Tomorrow, the same people who don't vote will continue embarking on protests over electricity. We must choose people [who] we will hold accountable if we don't have power. We must vote for people [who] we trust to change our lives, deliver better services and create jobs.





Wheelchair-bound Vincent Mahlangu's nephew James accompanied him to the voting station.

"I need electricity to charge my wheelchair. Darkness is a serious problem in Soweto. Our municipality is not catering for people who live with a disability. I, like others, remain in the dark, and my home has been without power since last year.

"I am voting for change. I believe that my vote will assist in changing many things in my area. I want someone who thinks and takes care of us - people with disabilities," he said.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.