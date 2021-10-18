55m ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: Why the ANC is confident of the 'overwhelming support' of voters

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. Picture: Misheck Makora
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. Picture: Misheck Makora
  • Pemmy Majodina called on South Africans to continue supporting the ruling party.
  • She said the ANC recognised the need for strong and effective local government.
  • Majodina added that strides had been made to transform municipalities.

ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina says the party is confident South Africans will express their "overwhelming support for their liberation movement, which has transformed the country from the ruins of colonial apartheid".

With less than three weeks before the municipal elections, the ANC is deploying its heavyweights to campaign across the country in a bid to remain in power in most of the country's local municipalities.

READ | Mangaung Metro instructed to dissolve ill-advised Metro Police service and discipline all involved

In a statement on Sunday, Majodina said the ANC recognised the need for strong and effective local government.

"The ANC is confident that the people will once again express their overwhelming support for their liberation movement, which has transformed this country from the ruins of colonial apartheid to a non-racial, non-sexist and a democratic society," she said.

Majodina said, given the significant disparities between local areas and regions, a strong central government is required to address the legacy of apartheid.

"Strong local government should be complemented by a provincial government whose primary tasks will be to ensure integrated and coordinated local development planning, the provision of appropriate regional services and to provide support to those local authorities which lack resources, particularly in the rural areas," she said.

A report submitted by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to Parliament's local government portfolio committee in August 2021 indicated that a further 111 local municipalities were classified as being at medium risk of deteriorating further. Only 16 were rated as stable.

The ANC governs most of those classified as unstable.

Majodina said the ANC, in Parliament, had managed to strengthen legislation in order to transform municipalities and to deal with shortfalls.

"This includes the amendment of the Municipal Structures Act 3 in 2021 to provide for, among other things, the prohibition of a councillor, who was found guilty of a breach of a code of conduct for councillors for a period of two years.

"We have also recently promulgated the Traditional Khoi and San Leadership Act of 2019, which allows for the representation of traditional leadership in municipal councils. These additions and amendments to pieces of legislation sharpen our ability to pursue the fundamental transformation of local government and further provide the impetus for development that is tailored specifically for our local communities," she said.

READ HERE | Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay heats up as DA and ANC send bigwigs in to lure voters

Majodina said the Auditor-General's report into municipalities had revealed several shortcomings and the extent of corruption.

"We also admit that the transformative project we have embarked upon has not been as linear as some of our critics would like society to believe. It has been complex and characterised by shortcomings that we learn from. 

"The Auditor General's Municipal Finance Management reports have pointed to many municipalities still failing to adhere to the promulgated legislation, such as the Municipal Systems Act of 2000.

"This has directly led to challenges in service delivery and under-development. The ANC in Parliament is alive to these challenges and has already identified hotspot municipalities, [and] we have been intervening, using constitutionally available mechanisms. These also include invoking section 139 of the Constitution to place municipalities under administration," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpemmy majodinaelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2265 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2657 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

10h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,768.91
+0.1%
Silver
23.16
-0.7%
Palladium
2,006.00
-3.4%
Platinum
1,038.14
-2.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,200
-0.5%
All Share
66,759
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,534
-1.3%
Industrial 25
84,546
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,063
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo