1h ago

add bookmark

Elections: If there's another lockdown, 'we must find different ways to speak to voters' - Steenhuisen

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Steenhuisen delivers an address in Eldorado Park.
John Steenhuisen delivers an address in Eldorado Park.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The DA has promised to vigorously campaign for the local government elections.
  • John Steenhuisen says the party is ready to participate in the elections, despite fears surrounding the virus.
  • Steenhuisen campaigned in Eldorado Park on Tuesday.

The DA has vowed to fire on all cylinders during the upcoming local government elections, despite the impending Covid-19 third wave.

Party leader John Steenhuisen expressed his concern regarding the impact of the virus, ahead of the elections.

READ | Elections: ANC has a 'fallback' plan in case of a stricter Covid-19 lockdown, recording suggests

However, he promised to challenge the deadly virus head-on, to ensure his party wins back the City of Johannesburg.

The party once led the City under former mayor, Herman Mashaba.

Steenhuisen addressed the media on Tuesday while campaigning for the next week's by-election in Eldorado Park, near Soweto.

"The third wave is a big worry because we are the least vaccinated country in the world, and we are 33rd in Africa. Countries like Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone are far ahead of us in terms of vaccination. The third wave in South Africa is a concern.

"We can't have ourselves derailing from democratic processes. Regular elections are the foundation stone of any functioning democracy. We have seen countries having elections, even during their strong lockdowns," said Steenhuisen.

READ | IEC is 'ready' as Ramaphosa announces election date

He said the local government elections this year would be different, especially for party campaigns and rallies.

"If we go into a hard lockdown again, door-to-door campaigns are going to be difficult. We are going to find different ways to speak to our voters."

He emphasised the importance of using social and digital media platforms as well as radio and television adverts to deliver their message. 

"We are in a new normal. It looks like Covid-19 is likely to be with us for longer. Herd immunity is not going to be achieved this year. We must have elections in the country. We are on the ground campaigning," he said.

"There are many frustrations of service delivery, the scourge of drugs and criminality among the Eldorado Park community. The community is actively involved in eradicating these things. 

"This is a community that is willing to work and improve the area. They only need a government that is on its side, and it is what we are offering. We want to take Johannesburg back and bring the change," Steenhuisen said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisengautengjohannesburgelections
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5418 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4985 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,835.20
-0.1%
Silver
27.56
+0.9%
Palladium
2,930.70
-1.1%
Platinum
1,241.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo