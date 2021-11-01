Elections2021: Newzroom Afrika reporter arrested while covering vote in Soweto

Newzroom Afrika reporter Zinko Mhlaba was arrested for allegedly " interfering with the work of the IEC".

The reporter was released after the broadcaster intervened.

Gauteng police say they are investigating the reporter's arrest.

Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba was arrested on Monday while covering the municipal elections in Soweto.

Following an intervention from the broadcaster, he was released over an hour after his arrest.

During a live broadcast at a voting station in Orlando East, Soweto, a police officer stood between Mhlaba and the camera - blocking him from broadcasting images from the centre.

Mhlaba and a cameraman colleague were then escorted out of the voting station.

[BREAKING NEWS] #Newzroom405's Journalist detained by cops during #LGE2021 coverage.Tune into channel 405 for more details on this story.#Vote21 pic.twitter.com/wXFR1q74a3 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 1, 2021

During the incident, Mhlaba asked the officer to move out of his way. She refused to and told him: "You were distracting the presiding officer."

Before being taken into custody, Mhlaba spoke to Newzroom Afrika anchor Mpho Sithole from the back of a police vehicle.

He explained: "I am currently handcuffed. The reason I am being arrested is that I was allegedly obstructing justice."

[UPDATE] #Newzroom405 @ZinikokaMhlaba was detained after a scuffle with police at a voting station in Orlando East, Soweto. He is on the line to explain what led to his arrest.Watch: https://t.co/Btystb5maX#LGE2021 #Elections2021 pic.twitter.com/pYotv7KMyl — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 1, 2021

Newzroom Afrika news editor Katy Katopodis confirmed Mhlaba's arrest.

This is outrageous! It is an abuse of power and an affront to media freedom. We have taken this up at the highest levels - both with SAPS & with the @IECSouthAfrica. https://t.co/VCtdDaPX8i — Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) November 1, 2021

Without journalists focusing on the plight of communities, local government elections' stories will go unreported. — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) November 1, 2021

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police were "forced" to remove Mhlaba from the polling station for interfering with the work of the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa).

"This matter has since been escalated to the provincial commissioner of Gauteng who ordered both the release of the journalist and an investigation into this matter."

The South African National Editors Forum's media freedom chair Mary Papayya said: "We are verifying everything with the IEC and the police. We will release a statement soon."





