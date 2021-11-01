6m ago

add bookmark

Elections2021: Newzroom Afrika reporter arrested while covering vote in Soweto

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A journalist has been arrested in Soweto.
A journalist has been arrested in Soweto.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • Newzroom Afrika reporter Zinko Mhlaba was arrested for allegedly "interfering with the work of the IEC". 
  • The reporter was released after the broadcaster intervened.  
  • Gauteng police say they are investigating the reporter's arrest. 

Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziniko Mhlaba was arrested on Monday while covering the municipal elections in Soweto.

Following an intervention from the broadcaster, he was released over an hour after his arrest. 

During a live broadcast at a voting station in Orlando East, Soweto, a police officer stood between Mhlaba and the camera - blocking him from broadcasting images from the centre.  

Mhlaba and a cameraman colleague were then escorted out of the voting station.  

During the incident, Mhlaba asked the officer to move out of his way. She refused to and told him: "You were distracting the presiding officer."   

Before being taken into custody, Mhlaba spoke to Newzroom Afrika anchor Mpho Sithole from the back of a police vehicle.

He explained: "I am currently handcuffed. The reason I am being arrested is that I was allegedly obstructing justice."

Newzroom Afrika news editor Katy Katopodis confirmed Mhlaba's arrest.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police were "forced" to remove Mhlaba from the polling station for interfering with the work of the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa). 

"This matter has since been escalated to the provincial commissioner of Gauteng who ordered both the release of the journalist and an investigation into this matter."

The South African National Editors Forum's media freedom chair Mary Papayya said: "We are verifying everything with the IEC  and the police. We will release a statement soon." 


Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
newzroom afrikagautengelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
68% - 646 votes
No
32% - 301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,786.05
+0.2%
Silver
23.88
-0.1%
Palladium
1,985.86
-1.2%
Platinum
1,035.53
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo