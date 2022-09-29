3h ago

add bookmark

Elective surgeries resume in Limpopo after being cancelled due to load shedding

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr McClunan prepares for sugery.
Dr McClunan prepares for sugery.
Supplied
  • The Limpopo Department of Health says it is now able to perform elective surgeries after cancelling them due to load shedding.
  • The surgeries were cancelled for a week while the country experienced Stage 6 load shedding.
  • Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is on Friday expected to comment on the impact load shedding has on the healthcare system.

After a week of cancelled elective surgeries because of rolling blackouts, the Limpopo Department of Health says they are now back on track.  

On Thursday, department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said elective surgeries had to be cancelled due to Stage 6 load shedding last week. The province was only performing emergency surgeries.

He, however, said surgeries were back on track since the load shedding stages had been reduced.  

This week, Eskom is implementing Stage 4 load shedding. 

Shikwambana said:

Stages of load shedding have been reduced over the weekend. The situation has changed. We are doing electives again as of this week.

On Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla is expected to report on the impact of load shedding on the health system, and possible intervention measures. 

Following calls that public health facilities be excluded from the load shedding, Phaahla said he was engaging with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom and municipalities over which processes should be followed to exempt health facilities from load shedding.

After surgery the patient is taken to the recovery
After surgery the patient is taken to the recovery room of the New Era Day Hospital operating theatre
Dr McClunan and his theatre assistant, sister Doro
Dr McClunan and his theatre assistant, sister Dorothy Malgas, prepare the surgical instruments and implants prior to surgery

He added that the department was working on additional alternative sources of energy. 

Last week, the Health Professions Council of South Africa called for health facilities to be exempt from load shedding.  

In a statement, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would continue this week because "the vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas. Stage 4 will be maintained until we can resume diesel supplies to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe phaahlaneil shikwambanapolokwanelimpopohealthload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 200 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
81% - 2577 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,658.18
-0.1%
Silver
18.75
-0.8%
Palladium
2,232.50
+3.8%
Platinum
872.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
89.32
+3.4%
Top 40
56,921
-0.9%
All Share
63,264
-0.9%
Resource 10
59,793
+3.3%
Industrial 25
76,769
-2.2%
Financial 15
13,707
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

7h ago

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo