Elective surgeries resume in Limpopo after being cancelled due to load shedding

The Limpopo Department of Health says it is now able to perform elective surgeries after cancelling them due to load shedding.

The surgeries were cancelled for a week while the country experienced Stage 6 load shedding.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is on Friday expected to comment on the impact load shedding has on the healthcare system.

After a week of cancelled elective surgeries because of rolling blackouts, the Limpopo Department of Health says they are now back on track.

On Thursday, department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said elective surgeries had to be cancelled due to Stage 6 load shedding last week. The province was only performing emergency surgeries.

He, however, said surgeries were back on track since the load shedding stages had been reduced.

This week, Eskom is implementing Stage 4 load shedding.

Shikwambana said:

Stages of load shedding have been reduced over the weekend. The situation has changed. We are doing electives again as of this week.

On Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla is expected to report on the impact of load shedding on the health system, and possible intervention measures.

Following calls that public health facilities be excluded from the load shedding, Phaahla said he was engaging with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom and municipalities over which processes should be followed to exempt health facilities from load shedding.

He added that the department was working on additional alternative sources of energy.

Last week, the Health Professions Council of South Africa called for health facilities to be exempt from load shedding.

In a statement, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would continue this week because "the vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas. Stage 4 will be maintained until we can resume diesel supplies to the two Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations."



