Electrical faults, accidents, and localised flooding as cold front grips Cape Town

Eskom says the inclement weather from a cold front currently gripping Cape Town was severely affecting its network in the province.

By mid-morning the heavy downpour had resulted in 13 vehicle accidents.

Informal settlements and roads across the city have also reportedly been flooded.

Heavy rains amid a cold front have resulted in electrical faults, multiple accidents, and localised flooding in Cape Town, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said by mid-morning, 13 vehicle accidents had been recorded owing to heavy downpours.

Roads were also reportedly submerged in a number of neighbourhoods, including Bellville, Ottery, Athlone, Woodstock, Plattekloof, and Panorama.

"The City's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) received reports of flooding in informal settlements in Gugulethu, Wynberg, Valhalla Park, Philippi and Khayelitsha, Macassar, Sir Lowry's Pass Village and Lwandle," Smith said.

"DRMC teams are busy with assessments along with the City's Informal Settlement Management Department."

Eskom, in a statement, said the inclement weather was severely affecting its network in the province.

The public utility said it was expecting an increase in faults in greater Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape.

The City is experiencing an increase in service requests related to power outages and is expecting the trend to continue during the inclement weather from today onwards.



Read more: https://t.co/adFT5EyF8u#CTNews pic.twitter.com/zDz53JPb9F — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 28, 2021

"Severe weather conditions put the network at risk and can affect the electricity supply of customers in some areas and potentially leave customers with prolonged periods without electricity. Unfortunately, these conditions also affect the restoration efforts of technical teams out in the field," it said.

"Eskom will prioritise its response based on the size and duration of the faults. Large faults on the MV and HV network that affect a large number of customers will be prioritised. Faults that have left single customers without electricity supply for more than 48 hours will take priority, and thereafter, faults for more than 24 hours until the most recent faults."

Smith urged residents to ensure there are no loose items lying around their properties that could cause any damage and to check for overhanging tree branches, while motorists were warned to be cautious on the roads amid the current weather conditions.

"The wet weather is set to continue for most of the week, and we really want to avoid unnecessary incidents on the roads," he said.