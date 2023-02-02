23m ago

add bookmark

Electricity tariff hike: Residents, civil society organisations march to Eskom's Megawatt Park

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
#StandUpSA and other organisations march to Megawatt Park against load shedding at Eskom MegaWatt Park on February 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
#StandUpSA and other organisations march to Megawatt Park against load shedding at Eskom MegaWatt Park on February 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
  • A few hundred people marched to Eskom's Megawatt Park on Thursday.
  • The organisers said the protest was a "call to action".
  • An 18.65% increase will take effect from April.

Angry residents and members of civil society organisations on Thursday marched to Eskom's head office, Megawatt Park, in Sunninghill to protest against load shedding and the 18% electricity tariff hike, which will take effect from April.

News24 previously reported that the National Energy Regulator of SA awarded Eskom one of its largest hikes – 18.65% - for the 2022/2023 financial year.

#NotInMyName and StandUp SA led the march.

The secretary-general of NotInMyName, Themba Masango, told News24 they handed over a memorandum to Eskom.

The leaders of the organisations say the protest is a "call to action".

The organisers believe that, given the state of the nation at the moment, the government of South Africa is not taking its citizens seriously.

READ | Load shedding: 'We'll give Eskom all the help it needs,' says Ramaphosa's delivery czar

Masango said the protest was a continuation of the action which took place on 20 January 2023 in Pretoria.

He said the main purpose of the protest was to "register the dissatisfaction that Eskom is giving the citizens".

"We can't be charged for full electricity when we're experiencing power cuts," Masango said.

The protest took place, despite the rain.

A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Xolani Fihla, said they had been expecting a maximum of 300 participants, but he estimated there were around 250 people.

Masango said that, if Eskom did not heed their call to provide sustainable solutions and plans within the 30 days, there would be another protest.

Eskom's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, could not give comment because he wasn't present at the protest, while the general manager, Andrew Etzinger, also did not comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomgautengjohannesburgelectricityservice deliveryload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1276 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7143 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

16h ago

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.91
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.65
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,020.69
+0.9%
Palladium
1,652.17
-1.0%
Gold
1,913.10
-1.9%
Silver
23.46
-2.1%
Brent Crude
82.84
-3.2%
Top 40
73,629
-0.1%
All Share
79,802
-0.0%
Resource 10
74,686
-0.6%
Industrial 25
102,624
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,551
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

7h ago

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo