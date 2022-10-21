1h ago

Elim murder: Man handed life sentence for killing ex-wife, staging it as suicide

accreditation
Jenni Evans
An emotional Ethan Telemachus outside court after the man who murdered his mother was put away for life.
PHOTO: Jenni Evans/News24
  • A Western Cape man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-wife and staging it as a suicide.
  • His accomplice was given 15 years in jail after cooperating with the police regarding his role.
  • The family of former policewoman Charlene October was pleased with the outcome.

Elim divorcee Ashley October was sentenced to life in prison by the Western Cape High Court on Friday for murdering his ex-wife and staging a suicide.

Judge Rosheni Allie said he showed no remorse and refused to testify to tell the court what happened to his ex-wife, Charlene.

Her son, Ethan Telemachus, found her dead in her room when he arrived to fetch his baby, who Charlene was babysitting. At first, the police regarded her death as a suicide.

Ashley's accomplice, Tashwell van der Rheede, was shown a measure of mercy for coming clean about his role in trying to conceal the murder.

Van der Rheede worked in the tuck shop Ashley ran from the garage he rented from Charlene.

The accomplice was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder.

Allie made it clear that even though he was being manipulated because he needed money and had a drug habit, nobody forced him to participate in the murder.

Framed photo of Charlene October at her memorial
A photograph of Charlene October seen during her memorial service.

Allie said Ashley worked on building trust with his ex-wife after a marriage that involved him being violent towards her, so that he could rent the garage at her house and run a tuck shop. The judge said Ashley struck when their relationship was finally amicable.

Allie had harsh words for the police for not taking Charlene seriously when she told them as far back as 2011 that he was planning to kill her.

Charlene's son, who found his mother dead in her bedroom, sobbed outside court in the embrace of his twin sisters, Alexa and Alicia, as the terrible memories came flooding back.

Prosecutor Leon Snyman stood quietly as he humbly accepted messages of gratitude and congratulations for putting them away, and quietly left for his office.

Ashley indicated that he might appeal, so the evidence of the stolen tuck shop groceries would probably be held in storage if he followed through on this.

