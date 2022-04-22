1h ago

add bookmark

Elvis Nyathi murder: Accused to apply for bail on Monday

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • Seven men accused of murdering Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi appeared in court on Friday.
  • The matter was postponed for the accused to begin applying for bail on Monday.
  • Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 7 April 2022, allegedly by a group of attackers.

The seven accused in the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi are expected to apply for bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The group, who cannot be named, filmed or photographed until an identity parade has been conducted, made a brief appearance in the lower court on Friday for legal representation.

Upon completion of legal representation, the matter was postponed to Monday for a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane told journalists outside court:

Investigations are ongoing. As the State, we are busy preparing information for the bail hearing. Among the information that the investigating officers are collating is the nationalities of the accused, profiling whether they have pending cases as well as convictions.

Mjonondwane added that although 14 arrests had initially been made, the State was confident that the seven men before the court were the correct accused.

"Indeed, as the prosecutors went through the contents of the docket, we found that there is a prima facie case against the accused before court," she added.

Nyathi was killed in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on 7 April 2022, allegedly by a group of attackers.

"It is our wish to see the people who did this apprehended. No person deserves to die the way Elvis did," News24 reported his uncle, Mpthathisi Ndlovu, as saying at Nyathi's recent burial in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

READ | Family of slain Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi want the perpetrators apprehended

The seven men face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and extortion. The State intends to oppose bail in the matter.

Due to the accused facing schedule-six offences, the onus will be on them to convince the court that exceptional circumstances exist that permit their release on bail.

The accused remain in custody.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elvis nyathigautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7930 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,934.98
-0.9%
Silver
24.16
-2.0%
Palladium
2,417.50
-0.5%
Platinum
938.50
-3.5%
Brent Crude
108.33
+1.4%
Top 40
65,768
-1.0%
All Share
72,689
-0.9%
Resource 10
77,172
-3.1%
Industrial 25
80,720
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,486
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo