11m ago

add bookmark

Elvis Nyathi murder: Seven accused granted bail of R3 000

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The seven accused of allegedly murdering Elvis Nyathi by setting him alight were granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Friday.
The seven accused of allegedly murdering Elvis Nyathi by setting him alight were granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate Court on Friday.
Zandile Khumalo
  • The men accused of the murder of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot have been granted bail.
  • The magistrate said the State could not provide substantial evidence on the role the accused had played in the crime. 
  • The seven will return to court on 7 July.

The seven men accused of murdering Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi have been granted bail.

Cedric Raseala, 42, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumuduza Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgatho, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday 

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said the State had not been able to provide substantial evidence to validate the role each accused played in the alleged murder of Nyathi. 

"I show great concern in the State's failure to provide substantial evidence that proves the role each accused played in the alleged killing of the victim," said Mkhasibe.

READ | Researcher reveals some of the key elements behind xenophobia in SA

Mkhasibe also said that some State witnesses could not identify the suspects who allegedly committed the crime.

"The investigating officer stated in the affidavit that the State witnesses were still traumatised, scared and shaken, which would justify the State witness inability to identify the accused," she said.

Mkhasibe further noted that, although some of the accused stated in their testimony that they were assaulted by the police, such evidence would only be challenged during the trial, and that her decision on bail application would not solely be based on this piece of evidence.

She granted the seven bail of R3 000 each. 

Mkhasibe concluded that the release of the accused would not jeopardise the case, nor were they a danger to the public or individual's safety. 

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane told journalists outside court:

The Diepsloot seven were granted bail with a condition that they do not interact with any of State witnesses and, as the NPA, we accept the decision, keeping in mind that this is a bail application stage and, therefore, the purpose of hearing the bail application is to determine whether or not the accused will be able to attend their trial

Mjonomdwane mentioned that the court was confident that the accused were suitable candidates to be released on bail of R3 000 to secure their attendance in court. 

She further mentioned that the State would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the witnesses.

On 7 April, Nyathi was set alight by a group of attackers.

He died on the spot in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Nyathi's uncle addressed the media outside the court and expressed disappointment over the turn of events. 

"As a family of the deceased, we are very disappointed. We were hoping that the judge would look at what these guys did," said Mpthathisi Ndlovu.

He added:

We know South Africa as a country that doesn't overlook human rights, so now we do not understand why people that did something that is inhuman and killing someone in a brutal way are let out to be free outside.

"We are hoping that maybe they will get a sentencing later on."

The Diesploot seven face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and extortion.

Two out of the seven have previous convictions, while the rest have clean records..

None of the accused have pending cases.

All of the accused are South African, however, they do not have passports or records showing they have travelled outside the country.

They will return to court on 7 July.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elvis nyathigautengjohannesburgxenophobiacrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 43 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 104 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.73
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,814.08
-0.4%
Silver
20.69
+0.0%
Palladium
1,934.23
+1.4%
Platinum
947.93
+0.3%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,207
+0.9%
All Share
67,857
+0.9%
Resource 10
69,446
+2.3%
Industrial 25
76,446
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,540
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo