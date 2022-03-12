Emaciated pit bulls removed from alleged gang leader's house in Cape Town

Four pit bulls have been removed from a Kraaifontein property.

The owner of the dogs is an alleged 27s gang leader, according to the SPCA.

Police and LEAP officers were deployed to the property to accompany the SPCA in removing the dogs.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has confiscated four pit bulls from an alleged gang leader's house in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.



It is alleged the ill-treated dogs were being used for dog fighting at the property.

The organisation said it issued several warnings to the dog owner, requesting him to seek veterinary treatment.

However, SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said its requests fell on deaf ears.

Inspector Marc Syce approached the Kuils River Magistrate's Court with an application on Wednesday morning to have the dogs removed.

The SPCA, accompanied by police officers, said when they arrived at the property the owner - who is believed to be the new leader of the 27s gang in the area - refused to surrender the dogs to them.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police and law enforcement officers accompanied the SPCA to the property to remove the dogs.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason told News24 the police had asked them to back them up.

"The police and SPCA were trying to remove the dogs when the gang members became rebellious. Our LEAP officers were deployed to assist in the removal," said Dyason.

Syce added when he first arrived at the property during a routine inspection, the owner denied the dogs were his.

However, on Wednesday he is alleged to have asked Syce: "Why are you taking the dogs? They are in good condition; they belong to me."

He said:

I had to jump over the sidewall, with spikes, to get to see what was going on at the back of the house where I discovered emaciated pit bulls with a lot of bite wounds. I then waited for my colleague to come with the bolt cutter to cut open the lock.

Abraham added the situation became volatile when the owner obstructed Syce, even though he had a court order.

"He [Syce] instructed the SAPS official to arrest the owner. SAPS officials then identified the owner as a known gangster and asked the inspector to wait for more back-up to arrive before matters escalates," she added.

The SPCA said "gang supporters" stood nearby, watching the commotion.

Photo Supplied

"A few minutes later, more police and law enforcement officials arrived. The owner then backed away. We noticed bite wounds and one of the dogs had a huge gaping hole on the side of his face. The dogs were in a terrible condition," added Abraham.

All four pit bulls were confiscated and transported to the SPCA's animal hospital for veterinary examination and treatment.

"Clinical screening and testing for underlying diseases, which may pose a risk to the broader animal population or has poor clinical outcomes for the animal in question, must be done.

"Many admissions have a history of abuse, experienced cruelty and have acquired bad behaviours which may pose a risk for responsible rehoming," said the SPCA.