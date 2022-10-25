15m ago

Emalahleni businessman who thought he was being scammed bags R28m in lottery

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
A man who thought he was being scammed, has won R28 million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Emalahleni businessman is South Africa's latest multimillionaire after winning Wednesday's R28 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot. 
  • A regular player who spends no more than R250 per month on Lotto tickets, the businessman plans to donate some of his earnings to a church and continue building his family home.
  • He is joined by another lucky winner, a boilermaker from KwaZulu-Natal, who bagged PowerBall winnings of R142 000. 

National lottery operator Ithuba announced last week it was on the hunt for the winner of last Wednesday's whopping R28 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

On Tuesday, Ithuba said the winner, a businessman, first realised he had won when he received a bank notification alerting him of winnings worth more than R250 000.

He initially thought it was a scam until FNB contacted him, encouraging him to visit his nearest Ithuba office to claim his earnings. 

"All I knew was that it was over R250 000. I didn't know it was the actual jackpot amount until I got to Ithuba and found out that I am a millionaire," said the man.

Admitting he plays all National Lottery games once a month, he said his method was to replay the same set of numbers each time, spending only R250 on tickets.

He added:

As a businessman, although I have always had money in different amounts, I also always believed that I will win the Lotto someday.

The winner plans to donate money to a church as an expression of his gratitude, adding his life would continue as usual.

He does not plan on stopping work and will continue to build his family home.

"Ithuba congratulates the latest multimillionaire. It is exciting to see our players win our life-changing jackpots," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. 

The Witbank businessman is joined by another lucky winner, hailing from KwaZulu Natal, who won R142 000 in PowerBall on Friday, 14 October.

The player is a contractor and works as a boilermaker.

"The excited winner prayed and thanked God when he found out that he had won. He plans to do a family ceremony for his relatives, and also plans to build a house for his family," said Mabuza. 

