Embattled Kannaland terminates municipal manager's contract, hires fraud-accused

The beleaguered Kannaland Municipality has terminated the contract of its municipal manager.

It has hired a fraud accused in an acting capacity.

Keith Jordaan's contract was terminated during a council sitting on Thursday afternoon.

The embattled Kannaland Municipality terminated the contract of its municipal manager a week before it was due to end - and in an eyebrow-raising move, it appointed a man accused of fraud to act in the position.

News24 understands Keith Jordaan's contract was terminated during a council sitting on Thursday afternoon.

Hendrik Barnard was appointed to the position in an acting capacity during the same sitting.

Jordaan was appointed to the position in October last year after convicted child rapist Jeffery Donson regained his position as mayor after several motions of no confidence were tabled in the previous leadership.

Donson's party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, tabled a motion of no confidence in the then-leadership at a special council sitting in Calitzdorp.

He and party members also tabled motions in the mayor, deputy mayor and municipal manager.

READ | Kannaland's acting municipal manager can't be permanently employed due to earlier axing, Bredell warns

The new leadership trio consisted of Donson, Jordaan as the municipal manager, with Werner Meshoa regaining his position as deputy mayor.

However, Jordaan was appointed on a contract basis for three months.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said Jordaan could not be permanently employed in a local government position for at least 10 years following his dismissal for maladministration in 2019.

Jordaan's appointment has been shrouded in controversy after he was dismissed for maladministration and an investment of almost R300 million with Old Mutual while he was the chief financial officer of the George Municipality.

In a statement Jordaan issued after his contract was terminated, he said he left Kannaland a better place than when council appointed him.

"Stabilisation, after the inevitable harm of significant political shenanigans since 1 November 2021, was my priority. And stability is achieved.

"Compliance is core to municipal management, and compliance is where I leave Kannaland. Good governance is easy to achieve. It happens in a moment. You elect to be excellent, and it's done," he added.

READ | Disgraced Kannaland mayor vows to 'turn things around' as Parliament hears of challenges facing town

Barnard is among four top officials who allegedly defrauded the Kannaland Municipality of more than R338 million.

He was the director of corporate services at the time of the alleged fraud.

Barnard was arrested by the Hawks in 2021.

Donson told News24: "The contract of the municipal manager finishes next week, and there was a scheduled council meeting only after the expiry of his contract. That's why we appointed Barnard until the position is filled."