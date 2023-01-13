1h ago

add bookmark

Embattled Kannaland terminates municipal manager's contract, hires fraud-accused

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeffrey Donson, Peter-George Rooi, Keith Jordaan, and Werner Meshoa. (Photo: Supplied)
Jeffrey Donson, Peter-George Rooi, Keith Jordaan, and Werner Meshoa. (Photo: Supplied)
  • The beleaguered Kannaland Municipality has terminated the contract of its municipal manager.
  • It has hired a fraud accused in an acting capacity.  
  • Keith Jordaan's contract was terminated during a council sitting on Thursday afternoon.

The embattled Kannaland Municipality terminated the contract of its municipal manager a week before it was due to end - and in an eyebrow-raising move, it appointed a man accused of fraud to act in the position. 

News24 understands Keith Jordaan's contract was terminated during a council sitting on Thursday afternoon.

Hendrik Barnard was appointed to the position in an acting capacity during the same sitting.

Jordaan was appointed to the position in October last year after convicted child rapist Jeffery Donson regained his position as mayor after several motions of no confidence were tabled in the previous leadership.

Donson's party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa, tabled a motion of no confidence in the then-leadership at a special council sitting in Calitzdorp.

He and party members also tabled motions in the mayor, deputy mayor and municipal manager. 

READ | Kannaland's acting municipal manager can't be permanently employed due to earlier axing, Bredell warns

The new leadership trio consisted of Donson, Jordaan as the municipal manager, with Werner Meshoa regaining his position as deputy mayor. 

However, Jordaan was appointed on a contract basis for three months.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said Jordaan could not be permanently employed in a local government position for at least 10 years following his dismissal for maladministration in 2019.

Jordaan's appointment has been shrouded in controversy after he was dismissed for maladministration and an investment of almost R300 million with Old Mutual while he was the chief financial officer of the George Municipality.

In a statement Jordaan issued after his contract was terminated, he said he left Kannaland a better place than when council appointed him.

"Stabilisation, after the inevitable harm of significant political shenanigans since 1 November 2021, was my priority. And stability is achieved.

"Compliance is core to municipal management, and compliance is where I leave Kannaland. Good governance is easy to achieve. It happens in a moment. You elect to be excellent, and it's done," he added. 

READ | Disgraced Kannaland mayor vows to 'turn things around' as Parliament hears of challenges facing town

Barnard is among four top officials who allegedly defrauded the Kannaland Municipality of more than R338 million.

He was the director of corporate services at the time of the alleged fraud.

Barnard was arrested by the Hawks in 2021. 

Donson told News24: "The contract of the municipal manager finishes next week, and there was a scheduled council meeting only after the expiry of his contract. That's why we appointed Barnard until the position is filled."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anton bredelljeffery donsonwestern capelocal governmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
18% - 202 votes
Engineering experience
79% - 890 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 39 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.19
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.8%
Gold
1,911.99
+0.8%
Silver
24.09
+1.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.03
+1.6%
Top 40
73,193
+1.0%
All Share
79,334
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,616
+1.3%
Industrial 25
99,708
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,139
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

2h ago

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

2h ago

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo