44m ago

add bookmark

Embattled North West delivering better services, audit outcomes improving – Tito Mboweni

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Jaco Marais
  • The North West Health Department may not have improved its audit outcomes for 2019-20, but there's been an improvement in healthcare services quality.
  • According to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, the high vacancy rate, especially at management level, was reduced.
  • Nine healthcare facilities have also extended their operating hours from 12 to 24 hours.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says improved audit outcomes in the embattled North West province does not necessarily measure service delivery improvements.

Mboweni said, while the provincial health department has not improved in terms of audit outcomes in the 2019-20 financial year, there is an improvement in the quality of healthcare services.

In contrast to that, Mboweni said, the provincial Department of Social Development's improved audit outcomes contributed to better services to citizens of the North West.

READ | 'We can't underestimate the challenges' - Batohi on corruption-ravaged North West province

Mboweni was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA MP Isaac Sileku, who wanted details on whether the improvements of audit outcomes in North West contributed to better services for the province’s citizens.

"The Auditor General’s (AG) reports indicates some improvement in audit outcomes of 2019-20 in North West province. However, the improvements are notable in the provincial departments whereas provincial public entities status remains the same," Mboweni said.

Among the three departments with improved audit outcomes, Social Development is the only one delivering services directly to the people.

Improvements include:

  • Older people accessing community based care and support services increased from 6 813 in 2018-19 to 7 556 in 2019-20.
  • The number of older people accessing statutory services also increased from 1 573 in 2018-19 to 4 286 in 2019-20.
  • People accessing social rehabilitation services increased from 4 771 in 2018-19 to 6 604 in 2019-20.
  • Children accessing registered early childhood development programmes also increased from 36 948 in 2018-19 to 52 224 (59 961 as audited by AG) in 2019-20.
  • The number of people accessing food through feeding programmes (centre based) increased by 21 593 between 2018-19 (15 479) and 2019-20 (50 319).

Mboweni said the provincial health department maintained a qualified audit opinion. Still, some improvements in operations have resulted in better health services being provided to citizens.

He said over 3 000 posts were advertised in 2018-19 and 2 331 positions were filled by the end of 2019-20, reducing the high vacancy rate, especially at the management level.

"District Hospital services programme performance improved to 82 % in 2019-20 from 70.4 % in 2018-19. Nine clinics have extended their operating hours from 12 to 24 hours [and] ideal clinic status improved to 58.8% in 2019-20 up from 45.2% in 2018-19," he said.

Mboweni said emergency medical services also improved with the addition of 38 new ambulances.

Figures

According to Mboweni's reply, the figures were sourced from annual reports.

Several departments recorded improved audit outcomes from qualified to unqualified between 2018-19 and 2019-20.

These include: the Social Development, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the Office of the Premier, Education, Legislature and Economic Development, Environment, and Conservation and Tourism.

According to Mboweni, the provincial departments of Health and Community Safety and Public Works and Roads maintained qualified status.

Provincial Treasury maintained clean audit status while Human Settlement got a disclaimer on its first year of auditing, he said.

READ ALSO | Is the North West provincial government on the verge of collapse? We ask 3 experts

In April 2018, Cabinet invoked Section 100(1) of the Constitution on the North West Department of Health, placing the department under the national government's administration.

In May 2018, the entire provincial government was placed under administration.

Section 100(1) allows the national executive to intervene in a provincial government if it has been established that the provincial authority cannot fulfil its constitutional obligations.

National government stepped in after major financial, governance, and capacity challenges were recorded at provincial departments.

In February (this year), the administration period was extended by three months.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tito mboweninorth westmahikengservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4844 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 4484 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 509 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.06
-0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.87
+0.9%
EUR/ZAR
17.11
+0.1%
AUD/ZAR
11.09
+0.3%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,843.98
+0.7%
Silver
27.80
+1.3%
Palladium
2,991.36
+2.1%
Platinum
1,266.87
+0.8%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,987
+0.7%
All Share
68,982
+0.7%
Resource 10
72,925
+2.0%
Industrial 25
86,394
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,808
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo