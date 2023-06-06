48m ago

Embattled Unisa places registrar on suspension amid claims of misconduct and policy breaches

Unisa vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula. Photo: Supplied
  • The embattled University of South Africa has placed its registrar on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
  • In a confidential letter to Professor Steward Mothata, the institution states he has breached policies and procedures.
  • The suspension follows a scathing report by independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, who recommends the institution be placed under administration.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has confirmed its registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, has been placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of serious breaches of policy and misconduct. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Unisa said the issues leading to the suspension had been outlined to Mothata in a confidential letter shared only with him.

"Please note that this is a matter between Professor Mothata and the university, and the standing practice in the university is not to discuss such matters in the public domain, including through the media. There are existing internal platforms for addressing such matters, which all employees are fully conversant with," it said. 

The institution added that it was necessary for the university to put Mothata on precautionary suspension "owing to his conduct which is in breach of Unisa’s university code of ethics and conduct and the employee disciplinary code".

It said:

It is the university’s view that the suspension is necessary for the continued functioning and governance of the university. The university is of the view that due processes were followed which informed the decision to place the registrar on suspension.
 

The institution added that it had heard speculation that the council was no longer quorate and, as such, couldn't hold meetings.

"The university has obtained a legal opinion that states that council does quorate and should therefore continue with its business. The university also reassures its community and other stakeholders that the business of the university is continuing as usual, i.e., teaching and learning, research and innovation and engaged scholarship," it said. 

According to a letter signed by vice-chancellor (VC) Puleng LenkaBula, Mothata was told that he had breached policies and procedures in serious allegations of misconduct pertaining to breach of confidentiality, gross abuse of office, gross dishonesty, gross insubordination and giving and making false or damaging statements in the execution of his duties.  

LenkaBula's letter stated:

In addition to the nature of the misconduct and the seriousness thereof, I am convinced that your continued role as the university registrar and secretary of council will continue to jeopardise and undermine the official business of the university and that of council because there exists a reasonable fear that misconduct of a similar nature may continue; concern that you might interfere with witnesses and/or the smooth running of the hearing; and your continued presence in the workplace will have a negative effect on the ordinary business of the university, governance, and the performance of your co-workers.
 

Mothata has been suspended for 90 days and will still receive a salary and benefits. However, he has been prohibited from entering Unisa's premises and is not required to attend to his duties. 

The suspension comes amid a scathing report by independent assessor Professor Themba Mosia into Unisa's affairs, which recommended that the institution be placed under administration, and that the council and management be relieved of their duties.

Mosia's wide-ranging probe was scathing of the university's leadership and the council.

Mosia found that the registrar's portfolio was "seriously dysfunctional" due, in part, to "poor consequence management", outdated policies, a failure to protect student data, and a failure to safeguard certificates, thus compromising the integrity of Unisa qualifications.

The assessor dedicated one section of his report to the relationship between the vice-chancellor and the registrar.

Mosia said LenkaBula told him their relationship was strained, blaming it on Mothata's "passive aggressive approach".

Mothata, meanwhile, told the assessor that while his relationship with LenkaBula started well it changed when the vice-chancellor allegedly went over his head, making demands of the directors leading the upgrade of the official residence for the vice-chancellor.

Mosia was scathing of LenkaBula's conduct on a range of issues, including her leadership performance and her involvement in the multimillion-rand upgrades to Unisa's official vice-chancellor residence, Cloghereen.

His report details the excessive and alleged wasteful expenditure of the upgrades on the house, with R1 million alone being spent on renovations to the kitchen and minor maintenance.

He said staff who had been given instructions "confirmed that the VC wanted certain brand (Bosch) appliances" and specific curtains.

Mosia's report reads:

After an expenditure exceeding R3 million, the VC has yet to move into her official residence since her appointment in January 2021.

Soon after the report was made public two council members - Belinda Mapongwana and Sedzani Mudau - resigned from the body.

Weeks after the report's release, Unisa's council said it was "far from collapsing or being a university in chaos".

However, the council conceded that the university had serious governance and operational challenges.

