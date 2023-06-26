Embattled UP vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe resigns from amaBhungane board

Professor Tawana Kupe has resigned from the amaBhungane board.

The organisation accepted his resignation.

News24 revealed that Kupe had been found guilty of sexual harassment at Wits University in 2016.

The University of Pretoria's vice-chancellor, Professor Tawana Kupe, has resigned from the amaBhungane board.

The publication said Kupe voluntarily stepped down from his position as chairperson after its director, Sam Sole, asked about a media report regarding his abrupt resignation as the university's vice-chancellor.

News24 had reported it was believed that the handling of the investigation process by Tuks might have led to his resignation from the institution.

His resignation came six months before his tenure was due to end in January next year.

AmaBhungane said Sole messaged Kupe about the reports on 13 June, to which he responded with a call on 14 June and verbally offered to resign from the board.

AmaBhungane said a formal resignation process was scheduled for 17 August.

On Saturday, News24 reported that Kupe was found guilty of sexual harassment at Wits University in 2016 and issued with a final warning. At the time, he was the vice-principal and deputy vice-chancellor at the institution.

Sources said he was found to have committed "classic sexual harassment... grooming, commenting on victims' hair, their clothes, leaving apples on their desks, asking them out on dates".

He allegedly did not declare this during the recruitment process at UP in 2018.

AmaBhungane said Sole called Kupe again after the latest report to inform him of the intention to accept his resignation before the August meeting.

The organisation said it was unaware of his conduct at Wits and UP.

"Sam emailed and messaged Professor Kupe on Saturday, 24 June, accepting his offer to step down from the amaBhungane board with immediate effect.

"Sam also notified the rest of the amaBhungane board. Together with the board, we will follow the statutory process required to give effect to this decision," said the organisation.



