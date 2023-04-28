Emergency relief, shelter and AI: Western Cape gears up for winter with R10m budget allocation

The Western Cape has made available mo re than R10 million to mitigate disasters this winter.

All 30 municipalities are preparing for winter storms.

The weather service says the province is likely to experience drier than usual conditions for the next few months.

"The Western Cape is prone to winter storms and experiences heavy flooding almost every year. River floodplains and coastal areas are often susceptible to flooding," said Wouter Kriel, the spokesperson for Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

He said most informal settlements were located within the floodplains and were particularly vulnerable to the risk of flooding during unusually long periods of intense rainfall.

Bredell said all 30 municipalities were preparing for the coming winter.



He said:

All municipalities have standard operating procedures and contingency plans in place to address incidents in their areas. These plans include emergency response, providing relief and arranging temporary shelter for affected communities.

The provincial Department of Local Government, under which the Disaster Risk Management Centre resides, has allocated R10.3 million in the 2023/24 year to mitigate disaster risks.



Kriel said the funds would also be used for artificial intelligence (AI) and systems and technology required for anticipating disasters.



There are municipal disaster recovery grants for reconstruction and rehabilitation, if needed, and for emergency response.

Flooding and other disasters have an impact on critical infrastructure, like damage to roads, schools, transport, municipal services, as well as the agricultural sector, said Kriel.

He lamented the impact of prolonged load shedding on critical infrastructure.

"The Western Cape Government recently allocated R88.8 million in emergency funding to mitigate the impact of load shedding, through the Western Cape Department of Local Government, to procure backup generators for the treatment and supply of water services," he said.

The City of Cape Town has been preparing for winter, having cleaned almost 200 kilometres of pipeline in the largest sewer cleaning project.

The City has embarked on clearing stormwater drains, ponds, canals and gullies in flood-prone areas, and is implementing preventative interventions to warn of flooding risks in areas with a high number of informal structures.



According to South African Weather Service forecaster Surprise Mhlongo, the province is likely to receive below average rainfall over the next three months, resulting in a drier than usual early winter season.