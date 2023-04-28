5m ago

Share

Emergency relief, shelter and AI: Western Cape gears up for winter with R10m budget allocation

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Western Cape has made available more than R10 million to mitigate disasters this winter.
  • All 30 municipalities are preparing for winter storms.
  • The weather service says the province is likely to experience drier than usual conditions for the next few months.

More than R10 million has been allocated to mitigate disaster risks as the Western Cape prepares for winter weather.

"The Western Cape is prone to winter storms and experiences heavy flooding almost every year. River floodplains and coastal areas are often susceptible to flooding," said Wouter Kriel, the spokesperson for Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

READ | 785 disaster-related incidents caused R25bn damages to KZN infrastructure in May, June 2022

He said most informal settlements were located within the floodplains and were particularly vulnerable to the risk of flooding during unusually long periods of intense rainfall.

Bredell said all 30 municipalities were preparing for the coming winter.

He said: 

All municipalities have standard operating procedures and contingency plans in place to address incidents in their areas. These plans include emergency response, providing relief and arranging temporary shelter for affected communities.

The provincial Department of Local Government, under which the Disaster Risk Management Centre resides, has allocated R10.3 million in the 2023/24 year to mitigate disaster risks.

Kriel said the funds would also be used for artificial intelligence (AI) and systems and technology required for anticipating disasters.

There are municipal disaster recovery grants for reconstruction and rehabilitation, if needed, and for emergency response.

Flooding and other disasters have an impact on critical infrastructure, like damage to roads, schools, transport, municipal services, as well as the agricultural sector, said Kriel.

READ | Eskom union wants performance bonuses, electricity allowance, danger pay - and 15% pay hike

He lamented the impact of prolonged load shedding on critical infrastructure.

"The Western Cape Government recently allocated R88.8 million in emergency funding to mitigate the impact of load shedding, through the Western Cape Department of Local Government, to procure backup generators for the treatment and supply of water services," he said.

The City of Cape Town has been preparing for winter, having cleaned almost 200 kilometres of pipeline in the largest sewer cleaning project.

The City has embarked on clearing stormwater drains, ponds, canals and gullies in flood-prone areas, and is implementing preventative interventions to warn of flooding risks in areas with a high number of informal structures.

According to South African Weather Service forecaster Surprise Mhlongo, the province is likely to receive below average rainfall over the next three months, resulting in a drier than usual early winter season.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather servicecity of cape towncape townwestern capesearch and rescueweatherservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1024 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 177 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 1320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.34
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.89
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Platinum
1,079.68
-1.5%
Palladium
1,504.60
-1.1%
Gold
1,987.52
-0.0%
Silver
24.97
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.37
+0.9%
Top 40
72,533
0.0%
All Share
78,122
0.0%
Resource 10
69,009
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,108
0.0%
Financial 15
15,604
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo