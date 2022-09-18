Emergency service crew robbed while waiting for police escort

A Gauteng Emergency Medical Services crew was robbed while waiting for their police escort.

They were due to attend to an emergency in Angelo in Boksburg.

The Gauteng health department said the attacks don't just traumatise paramedics, but make it difficult to help people in distress.

Another Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew has been attacked, sparking an urgent call for communities to protect these vital teams.



Known as the "Green Angels", the crew was robbed of belongings at gunpoint while waiting for their escort to the Angelo shack settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

"The department condemns the continuing senseless attacks on EMS personnel. These incidents do not only put lives of the Green Angels in danger but make it difficult for them to provide emergency medical services to those who desperately need it," the Gauteng Department of Health stated.

There were 11 such incidents already in 2022. Staff have been subjected to attempted sexual assault, hijacking, and running the gauntlet of their ambulance being stoned as they drive to emergencies.

Crews have been robbed at gunpoint of cellphones, wallets, and bags.

In 2021, 12 incidents were recorded.

Gauteng MEC for Health Nomathemba Mokgethi called for community members to give the police information that would help their investigations into these attacks.

The emergency medical service is in high demand, with more than 490 000 calls received between September 2021 and August 2022.



