Emergency services on alert as festive season kicks off in Western Cape

Western Cape EMS crews are preparing for a busy festive season.

The emergency services can receive more than 60 000 calls during the festive season peak.

Many of these calls involve rescues of hikers and beachgoers.

Western Cape emergency services are preparing for a busy festive season as schools close and holidaymakers flock to the province.

The Western Cape Department of Health’s emergency medical services (EMS) deals with an average of 60 000 calls between 15 December and 15 January every year.

“This period usually sees an increase in holiday traffic volumes and visitor numbers to beaches and other public amenities,” said EMS spokesperson Byron La Hoe.

“We ask residents and visitors to our province to please spare a thought for all law enforcement and medical personnel who will be on duty during this time and celebrate responsibly and safely.”

Many of the calls are for emergency medical and rescue assistance for people in distress or imminent danger - these include hikers, beachgoers, and those suffering from injuries due to trauma or violence.

La Hoe said EMS crews, in collaboration with the province’s ambulance communication centres, would be at strategic points to promote road safety on days when traffic volumes are expected to reach their peak.

“In collaboration with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and Lifeguards SA, our EMS teams will also assist on popular beachgoing days. We appeal to parents and caregivers to never leave children unsupervised near or around water, and to always swim where there is a lifeguard,” added La Hoe.

With many holidaymakers flocking to the coast for the holiday season, the NSRI reminded beachgoers to be aware of rip currents – which the organisation said was one of the greatest dangers holidaymakers faced in coastal areas.

NSRI drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram said that NSRI pink rescue buoys were available on many beaches as emergency flotation for anyone to use to protect themselves while they attempt to help a swimmer in distress.

“Out of 131 rescues that we know of, where a Pink Buoy has been used to help someone in difficulty, 96 of these people needed help because they were swimming in a rip current,” said Ingram.

“Pink buoys save lives, and we appeal to everyone to take note of where they are placed on beaches. They are there for use in an emergency and should be put back after use,” he said.

NSRI communications manager Kuhle Mkize encouraged beachgoers to pay attention to signs at beaches and urged adults to supervise children in and around water, and to refrain from mixing alcohol and swimming as it is a deadly combination.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais advised hikers to have emergency numbers with them in case they got into trouble while hiking.

He said it was vital that hikers took enough water, especially during the hot summer period, and recommended that hikers take double the amount of water they thought they would need.

He also advised hikers to wear proper hiking shoes, explaining that around half of all hiking injuries were in the ankles or lower legs and often a result of not having supportive footwear.

Finally, Marias urged hikers to hike in groups for safety.

La Hoe said that EMS was often the first point of contact for people in medical distress and emergency personnel worked tirelessly all year round, but especially during the festive season.

The festive season in the Western Cape was expected to kick off with heavy downpours. The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning as widespread showers and thundershowers were expected to lash much of the province this weekend.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “At a time when we are gearing up for the start of the festive season and are expecting heightened traffic volumes as people leave from and arrive in our province, we are putting additional standby resources in place to respond where needed. However, we appeal to all our road users to please exercise even greater caution when travelling.”



