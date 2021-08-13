Emerging women farmers' herds beefed up with donation of Bonsmara bulls

A group of female farmers in North West have been given 10 Bonsmara bulls as part of a sire subsidy scheme.

The provincial government said the gesture was to help emerging farmers succeed.

The donation was intended to assist female cattle farmers, in order to boost food security.

A group of female farmers in North West were given 10 Bonsmara bulls as part of a sire subsidy scheme, which is supported by the North West government.



According to the Department of Agriculture, the bulls were selected for their bloodlines and come with a DNA history.

"We are all aware that our women in the sector lag behind in many aspects, that is why we do not compromise when giving them these animals to improve their herds," said Agriculture MEC Desbo Mohono in a statement.

"We are also aware that bulls are quite exorbitant in the market, and our women cannot afford that. It is for this reason that today we are giving our women these animals," Mohono said.

The bulls are intended to help the women improve the quality of their herds and contribute to food security in the province.

READ | ‘We are just as powerful as men’ – a NW woman takes on the challenges of farming

The bulls were handed over at a function at the Armoedsvlakte Livestock Breeding Centre, outside Vryburg.

"Their bloodlines and the way in which bloodlines work in harmony are very important factors that were considered when selecting them. I hope today's gesture will re-energise all of these 10 chosen women farmers towards building their brand in farming and to really improve a notch further by becoming possible stud breeders in the near future."

News24 North West Agriculture Department

Grace Mojakgolo, from Modimo in Taung, said: "This support is going to help us grow as women in farming and join the bigger markets."

Of the 10 bulls, four went to beneficiaries in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district, three to beneficiaries in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, one in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district, and two to beneficiaries farming in the Bojanala Platinum district.

The beneficiaries will also receive advisory services.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.