1h ago

add bookmark

Emfuleni staff paid after Eskom returns municipality's bank account

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom wants the embattled Emfuleni Municipality to pay back the money.
Eskom wants the embattled Emfuleni Municipality to pay back the money.
Getty Images
  • The Emfuleni municipality managed to make last minute salary payments to employees on Friday.
  • The payments were delayed after Eskom seized municipal accounts over non-payment of debt.
  • Emfuleni spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told News24 there was a pending debt repayment proposal by Eskom that is yet to be considered by the city council.

Emfuleni municipal employees are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving last-minute December salary payments after Eskom's seizure of the municipality's assets.

The power utility obtained an order from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month, permitting it to seize R1.3 billion worth of the municipality's assets. 

It said the municipality owed it R5.3 billion, which it failed to settle despite litigation dating back to 2018.

Earlier this month, Eskom attached its account and movable assets, including vehicles. The seizure of the municipality's account threatened employees with non-payment of their December salaries.

READ | De Ruyter on army deployment at Eskom power stations: A pity we had to wait so long

Chairperson for the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), Mpho Tladinyane, told News24 there was a three-day delay with the salary payments. 

He said the initial payment date was 20 December, but Eskom demanded a payment of R386 million before it would release the account. The municipality could not make this payment, he said. 

Tladinyane said the matter was resolved after an intervention of several government stakeholders, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's office. 

"There have been several meetings between Eskom, the municipality, the Department of Public Enterprises, and the premier's office to try and resolve the matter because at the centre of it was that Eskom attached the bank accounts of the municipality. Eskom lifted its attachment of the municipality's account this morning, and the salaries are being paid," he said.

Earlier this week, the union expressed concern about the potential impact of non-payment.

It said:

Apart from subjecting workers to a black Christmas, the non-payment of salaries will have a dire consequence for workers - noting that medical aid, retirement funds and insurance will not be paid. Workers will also not be in a position to buy schoolbooks for their kids.

Emfuleni municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni confirmed the salary payments delay to News24. Asked how the municipality planned to settle the debt, he said Eskom drafted an "unreasonable" proposal which the council still needed to deliberate on. 

"They want to take over the electricity supply, meaning they want residents to pay for electricity directly to them. This is unreasonable because it would leave us with no money. That is selfish. I don't think there is any municipality that should agree to that."

Sangweni said several factors caused the non-payment of Eskom's debt.

"We all know there is unemployment, and people are not paying for electricity. We also know that there are illegal connections across South Africa. Eskom knows our problems. Eskom is becoming the enemy of the people," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommakhosonke sangwenigautengjohannesburglocal government
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4659 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 236 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 5178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo