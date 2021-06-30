29m ago

eMkhondo murders: 8 accused charged with murder of two men at Mpumalanga farm appeal bail judgment

Sesona Ngqakamba
Eight men accused of the murder of Sifiso Thwala and Musa Nene on Pampoenkraal farm in August 2020 appear in court.
Kayleen Morgan
  • The eight accused say the court erred when it refused to grant them bail.
  • They are charged with the murders of Sifiso Joseph Thwala and Musa France Nene and the attempted murder of Christopher Sthembiso Thwala. 
  • The three are also implicated in the murders of brothers Zenzele and Mgcini Coka and will appear for both cases on 23 July.  

The eight men charged with murdering two people on the Pampoenkraal farm in rural eMkhondo, Mpumalanga, have filed an application in the high court for leave to appeal the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court's refusal to grant them bail.

The accused men believe magistrate Dumisani Nxumalo erred in coming to a conclusion to refuse them bail earlier this month.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Cornelius Greyling, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini, and Nkosinathi Msibi were denied bail on the basis that they would intimidate witnesses if they were released. 

They're accused of the murders of Sifiso Joseph Thwala and Musa France Nene, and the attempted murder of Christopher Sthembiso Thwala at the farm on 9 August 2020.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed the appeal to News24, saying the accused's legal representative had also handed them the papers. 

Nyuswa said the accused's lawyers submitted their papers in the high court earlier this week. 

"Their attorneys have already submitted papers to us as the NPA. As the State we are still opposing bail because the offence committed by them are of a serious nature," said Nyuswa.

Advocate Marius Van Zyl, representing the accused, told News24 they believed the court erred in its conclusion. 

Van Zyl said the high court had not given an indication when the appeal would be heard.

Delivering judgment in the bail hearing earlier this month, Nxumalo said:

In respect of all eight applicants, there is a a likelihood that these applicants, if released on bail, may influence some State witnesses or intimidate them as the identity of the Section 204 witnesses is known to them due to prior relationships.


Nxumalo said the State had proved on exceptional circumstances why the men should not be granted bail. 

"The State managed to establish that in exceptional circumstances, the release of all eight applicants will send a sense of shock to the public and undermine the safety and confidence in the justice system," the magistrate ruled. 

He added that four people had died on the same farm within a space of 10 months, proving there were exceptional circumstances proven by the State. 

Yende, Potgieter and Greyling were also implicated in the murders of brothers, Zenzele and Mgcini Coka in April. They were out on R10 000 bail when they were re-arrested for Thwala and Nene's murder. 

The trio appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Wednesday alongside their co-accused, Daniel Malan, Orchard Klingenberg, Danie Malan, and Ignitius Steinberg.

Their case was postponed to 23 July for the State to formally hand over the indictment to the defence. 

On the same day, Yende, Potgieter and Greyling were also expected to make another appearance for Thwala and Nene's murder cases they were implicated in. 

mbombelampumalangacrimecourt
