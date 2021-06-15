eMkhondo murders: Eight charged with murder of two men at Mpumalanga farm denied bail

The eight men charged with the murder of two people on the Pampoenkraal farm in rural eMkhondo, Mpumalanga, have been denied bail.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Cornelius Greyling, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where judgment in their bail hearing was handed down.

The eight men are charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

An application by lawyers representing eight men accused of murder and attempted murder on Pampoenkraal farm has been dismissed by the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court. | @Sesona_Ngqaks https://t.co/21gJvIfkpp — News24 (@News24) June 10, 2021

They stand accused of the murder of Sifiso Joseph Thwala and Musa France Nene, as well as the attempted murder of Christopher Sthembiso Thwala, at the farm on 9 August 2020.