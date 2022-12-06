Emotion of confidence: Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse marries 'soul mate' in private ceremony

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse married Brutus Malada in Limpopo over the weekend.

A woman says she was shocked to see photos of the couple because Malada had paid lobola for her last year.

Phalatse's office would only say Phalatse and Malada were "happy to begin a new life and grow old together".

With Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s new husband facing claims he paid lobola for another woman last year, the mayor says the newlyweds "are happy to begin a new life and grow old together".



Phalatse tied the knot with "soul mate" Brutus Malada in an intimate ceremony in Venda, Limpopo, at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ntaka Tshifaro told The Sowetan she was shocked to receive pictures of Phalatse and Malada from her friends.

Tshifaro told the newspaper that Malada was her fiancé, and they had lived together at their Sandton home before she moved out in September.

She claimed Malada had paid lobola for her last year and that Malada should have taken her back to her parents and uncles if he believed their marriage was no longer working.

Malada declined to comment on the claims to the paper, saying his life was private.

On Tuesday, Phalatse's spokesperson Mabine Seabe said:

The soul mates are happy to begin a new life and grow old together.

Seabe's statement comes after pictures of the couple circulated on social media.

"It is unfortunate that pictures of this private occasion were leaked on social media," Seabe said.

"Given that this was and remains a private matter, no further comment will be provided by Mayor Phalatse, the office of the executive mayor or Mr Malada. We wish them a prosperous and successful marriage."



