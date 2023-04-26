Emotional service for two slain Soweto boys killed in an alleged muthi ritual

Two slain Soweto boys were remembered during an emotional memorial service at their school.

Tshiamo Rabanye and his friend Nqobizitha Zulu were murdered, and their body parts were removed.

Two suspects, one of whom is related to one of the boys, will appear in court for their murder.

Two slain Soweto boys were remembered during an emotional memorial service at their school on Wednesday.



Pupils from Isiseko Primary School in White City sang hymns as they paid their respects to 5-year-old Nqobizitha Zulu and his friend and neighbour, 6-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye.



The boys were killed, and their bodies mutilated in an alleged muthi crime that has shocked the community.

Speakers, including teachers, described the killing as painful and called for such heinous acts to be eradicated.

Nqobizitha’s class teacher, Thoko Manyathi, described him as a talented young boy.

"We are here to celebrate him. [Nqobizitha] was a different child. I can't even describe how he was. He was among the angels of God. Whenever I reprimanded him, he would stare at me with an innocent look making me feel as if I had done something wrong by reprimanding him.

"Nqobizitha loved playing and talking. Coming to his schoolwork, he was always ahead of his class. At times, I would think he was not concentrating because he disturbed those who were concentrating. When I asked a question, he was the first to raise his hand,” said Manyathi.

“We are going to miss him. His classmates asked me daily if he would return to school..."

Tshiamo's class teacher, Hloniphile Ngidi, said she struggled to accept the boy’s murder.

"Tshiamo was focused on his schoolwork. He loved his books. He looked like someone who was going to have a bright future. Why is God allowing such young children to be taken away? Where will we get our future leaders? Where will we get our doctors and presidents if people kill young children?" asked Ngidi.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner for the murder of the two boys.

News24 understands that one of the suspects is closely related to one of the victims.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a team established by provincial commissioner Elias Mawela to investigate the murders has cracked the case.

"Following a forensic investigation at the boys' homes, the team brought in two suspects for questioning. [They have] since been charged with murder. They will appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on 28 April," said Masondo.

The boys disappeared on 19 April while playing at Tshiamo's home in White City.

Their mutilated bodies were found the following day in Soweto.



